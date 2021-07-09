Canva

Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

#50. Jacob

#49. Michael

#48. Ryker

#47. Bennett

#46. Charles

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 35- Change since 2015: -39.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 36- Change since 2015: -30.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2000National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Ryker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 38- Change since 2015: -43.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2015National- Rank: #148- Number of babies: 2,457Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 39- Change since 2015: +77.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020National- Rank: #101- Number of babies: 3,582Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 39- Change since 2015: -7.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2015National- Rank: #46- Number of babies: 6,186

#45. John

#44. Matthew

#43. Emmett

#42. Ethan

#41. Elias

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 40- Change since 2015: +8.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2005National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 40- Change since 2015: +37.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2000National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "universal".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 41- Change since 2015: +13.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2020National- Rank: #106- Number of babies: 3,380Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 41- Change since 2015: -25.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: +27.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020National- Rank: #53- Number of babies: 5,924

#40. Alexander

#39. Maverick

#38. Miles

#37. Jaxon

#36. Weston

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: -35.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 43- Change since 2015: +258.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #49- Number of babies: 6,088Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 43- Change since 2015: +53.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #59- Number of babies: 5,249Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 43- Change since 2015: -35.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2014National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107Weston is a name of English origin meaning "western town".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: +41.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018National- Rank: #104- Number of babies: 3,406

#35. Daniel

#34. Sawyer

#33. Easton

#32. Brooks

#31. Everett

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: -31.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2007National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 45- Change since 2015: +12.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #33 in 2020National- Rank: #116- Number of babies: 3,156Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 45- Change since 2015: +9.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2018National- Rank: #73- Number of babies: 4,613Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 46- Change since 2015: +411.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020National- Rank: #91- Number of babies: 3,852Everett is a name of English origin meaning "brave, strong boar".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 46- Change since 2015: +43.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020National- Rank: #90- Number of babies: 3,979

#30. Sebastian

#29. Mason

#28. Thomas

#27. Lucas

#26. Logan

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 48- Change since 2015: +41.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020National- Rank: #19- Number of babies: 8,927Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 48- Change since 2015: -28.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 49- Change since 2015: +22.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020National- Rank: #45- Number of babies: 6,386Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 50- Change since 2015: -35.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 50- Change since 2015: -35.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086

#25. Levi

#24. Grayson

#23. Theodore

#22. Carter

#21. Aiden

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 51- Change since 2015: +54.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 51- Change since 2015: -12.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2016National- Rank: #35- Number of babies: 7,424Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 52- Change since 2015: +108.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2019National- Rank: #23- Number of babies: 8,558Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 53- Change since 2015: -20.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2013National- Rank: #33- Number of babies: 7,511Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 54- Change since 2015: -3.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2010National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534

#20. Mateo

#19. Luke

#18. Jackson

#17. Cooper

#16. Wyatt

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 55- Change since 2015: +189.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020National- Rank: #20- Number of babies: 8,900Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 57- Change since 2015: -1.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2017National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 57- Change since 2015: -25.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013National- Rank: #17- Number of babies: 9,051Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 58- Change since 2015: +11.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020National- Rank: #74- Number of babies: 4,566Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 58- Change since 2015: -29.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2013National- Rank: #29- Number of babies: 8,135

#15. Asher

#14. Hudson

#13. Jack

#12. Noah

#11. Ezra

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 60- Change since 2015: +22.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 60- Change since 2015: -13.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2018National- Rank: #42- Number of babies: 6,807Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 65- Change since 2015: +3.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019National- Rank: #21- Number of babies: 8,876Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 69- Change since 2015: -1.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 70- Change since 2015: +141.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020National- Rank: #44- Number of babies: 6,745

#10. Samuel

#9. Owen

#8. Benjamin

#7. Lincoln

#6. Elijah

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 72- Change since 2015: +9.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 74- Change since 2015: +25.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019National- Rank: #22- Number of babies: 8,623Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 74- Change since 2015: +13.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2011National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 76- Change since 2015: +38.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2017National- Rank: #40- Number of babies: 6,998Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 81- Change since 2015: +3.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034

#5. James

#4. Henry

#3. William

#2. Liam

#1. Oliver

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 91- Change since 2015: +5.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 94- Change since 2015: +46.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019National- Rank: #9- Number of babies: 10,705William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 95- Change since 2015: -3.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 122- Change since 2015: +9.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".Idaho- Number of babies in 2020: 142- Change since 2015: +59.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147

