Idaho State

Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho

By Stacker
Stacker
 10 days ago

Canva

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VABd5_0arxhuE800
Canva

#50. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 35
- Change since 2015: -39.7%

- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007

National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xUBG_0arxhuE800
Canva

#49. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Idaho

- Number of babies in 2020: 36
- Change since 2015: -30.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2000

National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1D2u_0arxhuE800
Irisska // Shutterstock

#48. Ryker

Ryker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".


Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 38
- Change since 2015: -43.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2015

National
- Rank: #148
- Number of babies: 2,457 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRM9M_0arxhuE800
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#47. Bennett

Bennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 39
- Change since 2015: +77.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020

National
- Rank: #101
- Number of babies: 3,582 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j96DR_0arxhuE800
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#46. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 39
- Change since 2015: -7.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2015

National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sb8xB_0arxhuE800
yifanjrb // Shutterstock

#45. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 40
- Change since 2015: +8.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2005

National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqqNA_0arxhuE800
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#44. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 40
- Change since 2015: +37.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2000

National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4csjh1_0arxhuE800
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#43. Emmett

Emmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "universal".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 41
- Change since 2015: +13.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2020

National
- Rank: #106
- Number of babies: 3,380 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWu2Y_0arxhuE800
Canva

#42. Ethan

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 41
- Change since 2015: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008

National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EK9kt_0arxhuE800
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#41. Elias

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 42
- Change since 2015: +27.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020

National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies: 5,924

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HvgXx_0arxhuE800
Canva

#40. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 42
- Change since 2015: -35.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008

National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMDy8_0arxhuE800
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#39. Maverick

Maverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: +258.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies: 6,088 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlWG7_0arxhuE800
Canva

#38. Miles

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: +53.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020

National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies: 5,249 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUJrZ_0arxhuE800
Canva

#37. Jaxon

Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: -35.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2014

National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies: 6,107 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0psCRg_0arxhuE800
Canva

#36. Weston

Weston is a name of English origin meaning "western town".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 44
- Change since 2015: +41.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018

National
- Rank: #104
- Number of babies: 3,406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MH52N_0arxhuE800
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 44
- Change since 2015: -31.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2007

National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcPHI_0arxhuE800
Canva

#34. Sawyer

Sawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 45
- Change since 2015: +12.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #33 in 2020

National
- Rank: #116
- Number of babies: 3,156 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSwm1_0arxhuE800
Canva

#33. Easton

Easton is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 45
- Change since 2015: +9.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2018

National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies: 4,613 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ecv8c_0arxhuE800
Canva

#32. Brooks

Brooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 46
- Change since 2015: +411.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020

National
- Rank: #91
- Number of babies: 3,852 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14sIpD_0arxhuE800
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#31. Everett

Everett is a name of English origin meaning "brave, strong boar".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 46
- Change since 2015: +43.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020

National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies: 3,979

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RqZd2_0arxhuE800
Canva

#30. Sebastian

Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 48
- Change since 2015: +41.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020

National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies: 8,927 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7TYF_0arxhuE800
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock

#29. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 48
- Change since 2015: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011

National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoHkI_0arxhuE800
Canva

#28. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 49
- Change since 2015: +22.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020

National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXG3V_0arxhuE800
Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#27. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 50
- Change since 2015: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015

National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtfbI_0arxhuE800
2p2play // Shutterstock

#26. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 50
- Change since 2015: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009

National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=177jyG_0arxhuE800
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#25. Levi

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 51
- Change since 2015: +54.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019

National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kiOON_0arxhuE800
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#24. Grayson

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 51
- Change since 2015: -12.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2016

National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cjlEi_0arxhuE800
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#23. Theodore

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 52
- Change since 2015: +108.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2019

National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOaPx_0arxhuE800
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#22. Carter

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 53
- Change since 2015: -20.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2013

National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fTEs_0arxhuE800
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#21. Aiden

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 54
- Change since 2015: -3.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2010

National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWH32_0arxhuE800
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#20. Mateo

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 55
- Change since 2015: +189.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020

National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI9yl_0arxhuE800
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#19. Luke

Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 57
- Change since 2015: -1.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2017

National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IdZXy_0arxhuE800
Shutterstock

#18. Jackson

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 57
- Change since 2015: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013

National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6hDQ_0arxhuE800
noBorders - Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#17. Cooper

Cooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 58
- Change since 2015: +11.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020

National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies: 4,566 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IMdm_0arxhuE800
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Wyatt

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 58
- Change since 2015: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2013

National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3RD3_0arxhuE800
Negative Space

#15. Asher

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 60
- Change since 2015: +22.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020

National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606
Canva

#14. Hudson

Hudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 60
- Change since 2015: -13.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2018

National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies: 6,807 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VbKA_0arxhuE800
Peakpx

#13. Jack

Jack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 65
- Change since 2015: +3.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019

National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7KAB_0arxhuE800
Canva

#12. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 69
- Change since 2015: -1.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006

National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaRNC_0arxhuE800
Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#11. Ezra

Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 70
- Change since 2015: +141.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020

National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies: 6,745

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0xXI_0arxhuE800
Falcona // Shutterstock

#10. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 72
- Change since 2015: +9.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FXHQ_0arxhuE800
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#9. Owen

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 74
- Change since 2015: +25.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019

National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=352Agh_0arxhuE800
Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#8. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 74
- Change since 2015: +13.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2011

National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T72Rw_0arxhuE800
Canva

#7. Lincoln

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 76
- Change since 2015: +38.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2017

National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies: 6,998 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PsED5_0arxhuE800
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#6. Elijah

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 81
- Change since 2015: +3.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015

National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nq5UE_0arxhuE800
FamVeld // Shutterstock

#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 91
- Change since 2015: +5.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017

National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tzY2a_0arxhuE800
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#4. Henry

Henry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 94
- Change since 2015: +46.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019

National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkFsI_0arxhuE800
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#3. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 95
- Change since 2015: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010

National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVaiW_0arxhuE800
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#2. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 122
- Change since 2015: +9.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018

National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vT9gF_0arxhuE800
Canva

#1. Oliver

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".

Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 142
- Change since 2015: +59.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019

National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147

