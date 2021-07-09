Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho
Most popular baby names for boys in Idaho
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Idaho using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.
#50. JacobJacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 35
- Change since 2015: -39.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2007
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies: 9,196
#49. MichaelMichael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 36
- Change since 2015: -30.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2000
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies: 9,717
#48. RykerRyker is a name of German origin meaning "rich".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 38
- Change since 2015: -43.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #13 in 2015
National
- Rank: #148
- Number of babies: 2,457
#47. BennettBennett is a name of Latin origin meaning "blessed".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 39
- Change since 2015: +77.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #46 in 2020
National
- Rank: #101
- Number of babies: 3,582
#46. CharlesCharles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 39
- Change since 2015: -7.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2015
National
- Rank: #46
- Number of babies: 6,186
#45. JohnJohn is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 40
- Change since 2015: +8.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #36 in 2005
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies: 8,180
#44. MatthewMatthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 40
- Change since 2015: +37.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2000
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies: 8,052
#43. EmmettEmmett is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "universal".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 41
- Change since 2015: +13.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #42 in 2020
National
- Rank: #106
- Number of babies: 3,380
#42. EthanEthan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 41
- Change since 2015: -25.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies: 9,464
#41. EliasElias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 42
- Change since 2015: +27.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #40 in 2020
National
- Rank: #53
- Number of babies: 5,924
#40. AlexanderAlexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 42
- Change since 2015: -35.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2008
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies: 10,151
#39. MaverickMaverick is a name of American origin meaning "an independent man who avoids conformity".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: +258.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies: 6,088
#38. MilesMiles is a name of Latin origin meaning "soldier".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: +53.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020
National
- Rank: #59
- Number of babies: 5,249
#37. JaxonJaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 43
- Change since 2015: -35.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2014
National
- Rank: #48
- Number of babies: 6,107
#36. WestonWeston is a name of English origin meaning "western town".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 44
- Change since 2015: +41.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #18 in 2018
National
- Rank: #104
- Number of babies: 3,406
#35. DanielDaniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 44
- Change since 2015: -31.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2007
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies: 9,419
#34. SawyerSawyer is a name of English origin meaning "woodcutter".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 45
- Change since 2015: +12.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #33 in 2020
National
- Rank: #116
- Number of babies: 3,156
#33. EastonEaston is a name of Scottish origin meaning "settlement".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 45
- Change since 2015: +9.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2018
National
- Rank: #73
- Number of babies: 4,613
#32. BrooksBrooks is a name of English origin meaning "stream".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 46
- Change since 2015: +411.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020
National
- Rank: #91
- Number of babies: 3,852
#31. EverettEverett is a name of English origin meaning "brave, strong boar".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 46
- Change since 2015: +43.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #31 in 2020
National
- Rank: #90
- Number of babies: 3,979
#30. SebastianSebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 48
- Change since 2015: +41.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #29 in 2020
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies: 8,927
#29. MasonMason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 48
- Change since 2015: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies: 10,029
#28. ThomasThomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 49
- Change since 2015: +22.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #28 in 2020
National
- Rank: #45
- Number of babies: 6,386
#27. LucasLucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 50
- Change since 2015: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2015
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies: 11,281
#26. LoganLogan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 50
- Change since 2015: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies: 9,086
#25. LeviLevi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 51
- Change since 2015: +54.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #24 in 2019
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies: 9,005
#24. GraysonGrayson is a name of English origin meaning "son of the steward".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 51
- Change since 2015: -12.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2016
National
- Rank: #35
- Number of babies: 7,424
#23. TheodoreTheodore is a name of Greek origin meaning "gift of God".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 52
- Change since 2015: +108.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2019
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies: 8,558
#22. CarterCarter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "transporter of goods".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 53
- Change since 2015: -20.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2013
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies: 7,511
#21. AidenAiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 54
- Change since 2015: -3.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2010
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies: 8,534
#20. MateoMateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 55
- Change since 2015: +189.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2020
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies: 8,900
#19. LukeLuke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 57
- Change since 2015: -1.7%
- Highest rank since 2000: #15 in 2017
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies: 7,734
#18. JacksonJackson is a name of English origin meaning "son of Jack".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 57
- Change since 2015: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2013
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies: 9,051
#17. CooperCooper is a name of English origin meaning "barrel maker".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 58
- Change since 2015: +11.5%
- Highest rank since 2000: #16 in 2020
National
- Rank: #74
- Number of babies: 4,566
#16. WyattWyatt is a name of English origin meaning "brave in war".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 58
- Change since 2015: -29.3%
- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2013
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies: 8,135
#15. AsherAsher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 60
- Change since 2015: +22.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #14 in 2020
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies: 7,606
#14. HudsonHudson is a name of English origin meaning "Hugh's son".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 60
- Change since 2015: -13.0%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2018
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies: 6,807
#13. JackJack is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 65
- Change since 2015: +3.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2019
National
- Rank: #21
- Number of babies: 8,876
#12. NoahNoah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 69
- Change since 2015: -1.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies: 18,252
#11. EzraEzra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 70
- Change since 2015: +141.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2020
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies: 6,745
#10. SamuelSamuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 72
- Change since 2015: +9.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies: 8,488
#9. OwenOwen is a name of Welsh origin meaning "young warrior".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 74
- Change since 2015: +25.4%
- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2019
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies: 8,623
#8. BenjaminBenjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 74
- Change since 2015: +13.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies: 12,136
#7. LincolnLincoln is a name of English origin meaning "lake settlement".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 76
- Change since 2015: +38.2%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2017
National
- Rank: #40
- Number of babies: 6,998
#6. ElijahElijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 81
- Change since 2015: +3.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2015
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies: 13,034
#5. JamesJames is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 91
- Change since 2015: +5.8%
- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2017
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies: 12,250
#4. HenryHenry is a name of German origin meaning "estate ruler".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 94
- Change since 2015: +46.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies: 10,705
#3. WilliamWilliam is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 95
- Change since 2015: -3.1%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2010
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies: 12,541
#2. LiamLiam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 122
- Change since 2015: +9.9%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies: 19,659
#1. OliverOliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".
Idaho
- Number of babies in 2020: 142
- Change since 2015: +59.6%
- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies: 14,147
