Making baby clothes, blankets for Pregnancy Center

“Happiness,” is how Kathy Johnson describes the work it takes to crochet and sew the baby clothes, dolls and blankets that she and her family donate to the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center. What a labor of love for her and her family! Open since 2010, the pregnancy support center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves a 30-mile radius and is located at 102 Eighth St. N., Walker. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (218) 547-5433 or go to www.PregnancyHelpMN.com.