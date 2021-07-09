Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Taliban Claims It’s Taken Control of 85 Percent of Afghanistan as U.S. Pulls Out

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Taliban has taken control of a crucial border crossing between Afghanistan and Iran as it rushes to fill the vacuum left by the swift withdrawal of U.S. troops. According to The Guardian, the Taliban claimed Friday that it had seized the border town of Islam Qala and now controls around three quarters of the country—though that claim is disputed by the Afghan government. The interior ministry spokesperson, Tariq Arian, said efforts are underway to take back Islam Qala, saying: “All Afghan security forces including the border units are present in the area, and efforts are under way to recapture the site.” One video showed Taliban fighters tearing down the Afghanistan flag from the border crossing. Just hours before the Taliban offensive, President Joe Biden defended the pace of withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying: “In this context, speed is safety.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#U S#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Afghan, Taliban officials meet in Qatar amid US troop withdrawal

Taliban officials and Afghan politicians met in Qatar on Saturday amid calls for peace by both sides following continued fighting in the region, Reuters reported. "Let's ... take important steps to continue the peace process, to prevent the killing of the people," said Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, according to Reuters.
POTUSNBC News

Biden admin now plans to evacuate 2,500 Afghans directly to the U.S.

WASHINGTON — A small portion of the thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S. government will be flown directly to the U.S., while a larger group will be evacuated to third countries or military bases overseas where their visa paperwork will be reviewed, three administration officials told NBC News.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

Pentagon Press Secretary On Pulling Troops Out Of Afghanistan

This precise moment at the Pentagon, it is a weekday, a workday. There's service members in uniform coming and going, civilians like us not in uniform. And we have come here today because inside this building, they are making decisions on how to end 20 years of American war in Afghanistan. The person we have come to meet is involved in that conversation and crucially involved in the messaging and how the Pentagon wants Americans to understand what 20 years of war in Afghanistan has meant. John Kirby is the Pentagon press secretary, and we sat down with him today as word came that the U.S. withdrawal is now 95% complete.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Taliban fighters execute 22 Afghan commandos as they try to surrender

Dawlat Abad, Afghanistan (CNN) — Over clear but unsteady video, the words ring out: "Surrender, commandos, surrender." Several men emerge from a building; they are clearly unarmed. Gunfire erupts. At least a dozen men are seen shot to death amid cries of "Allahu Akhbar" -- God is Great. The victims...
POTUSNewsweek

Jen Psaki Says U.S. Will Have No 'Mission Accomplished' Moment Pulling Out Of Afghanistan

The White House said Thursday that there would be no declaration of victory amid the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. "We're not going to have a 'mission accomplished' moment, in this regard. It's a 20-year war that has not been won militarily," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing. "We are proud of the men and women who have served."
WorldPosted by
UPI News

British forces pull out of Afghanistan

July 8 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of Britains' military involvement in Afghanistan. Britain pulled out of the country in secret on June 24 with flag lowering services held behind closed doors for operational security. On Thursday, Johnson made the announcement to the House...

Comments / 0

Community Policy