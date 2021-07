Not everyone in the South Yorkshire market town of Penistone has been enthralled by England’s charge to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.“Bloody football,” says one pensioner collecting a lunch time fish and chips. “Keeps interfering with my soaps.”Corrie and Emmerdale rescheduling aside, this small community of just 12,000 people has more reason to anticipate tonight’s game against Denmark than most.For it is here that John Stones – England’s 27-year-old defensive lynchpin – is from. It is here that he went to school, where he played for his first club and where he still – even now he is one of...