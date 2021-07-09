What will the Caps do in free agency?

Nicolas Batum, along with Reggie Jackson, is probably the LA Clippers’ biggest success story this season given where he was when they acquired him. After what was the worst season of his career in terms of efficiency in 2019-20 (he posted a career-low 46.3% true shooting rate), Batum was waived by the Charlotte Hornets back in December and subsequently signed to a veteran’s minimum contract by the Clippers. The move seemed like a marginal one at the time; Batum would be playing behind Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. in terms of minutes distributed at forward, not to mention young up-and-comer Terance Mann. He was to be a veteran presence at the end of the rotation. But then, a knee injury sidelined Morris, and Head Coach Tyronn Lue threw Batum into the fire as the starting power forward.