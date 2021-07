Ah, the tight end position. Outside of the top three-to-four options, the rest of the board can be a murky one to maneuver. That’s why hitting on a late-round tight end makes that much more of an impact. Just ask those who drafted Logan Thomas last year. As for this year, there are five tight ends who you should consider drafting past the 10th round in your fantasy drafts. Just don’t bank on any of these guys to become the next Travis Kelce.