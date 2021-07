In 1998, The Sun famously declared the Conservative party dead. It pictured the-then leader William (now Lord) Hague as a blue parrot, hanging upside down on his perch, with the headline: “This party is no more... It has ceased to be... This is an EX-party.”The paper’s Monty Python allusion amused many, but it turned out to be rather wide of the mark, as the Tories went on to regain power – for a decade and counting. Those who have similarly written off Labour should take note.After May’s by-election defeat in Hartlepool, it’s become fashionable to declare the opposition moribund, even...