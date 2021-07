Lila Kee is the General Manager for GlobalSign’s North and South American operations, as well as the company's Chief Product Officer. While ransomware has been a steadily-growing nuisance for over half a decade, it’s vaulted to the forefront of the public’s consciousness in 2021. So far, we’ve seen attacks on our gas pipelines, our meat-packing industry and a slew of other targets. And while at the time of this writing we’re talking about the Colonial Pipeline and JBS, inevitably by publication, a new attack will be making headlines.