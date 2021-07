Canva

Most popular baby names for boys in New Mexico

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration . Names are ranked by the number of babies in 2020, with ties broken by highest ranking since 2000.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last 4 years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and William round out the top five.

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in New Mexico, according to Tripadvisor

Canva

#50. Luis

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#49. Caleb

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#48. Adriel

2p2play // Shutterstock

#47. Eli

Flashon // Shutterstock

#46. John

Luis is a name of German origin meaning "famous warrior".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 35- Change since 2015: -27.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2007National- Rank: #137- Number of babies: 2,679Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "faithful".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 35- Change since 2015: -40.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2012National- Rank: #56- Number of babies: 5,546Adriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "of God's flock".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 36- Change since 2015: +125.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #47 in 2020National- Rank: #140- Number of babies: 2,592Eli is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "my God" or "elevated".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 36- Change since 2015: -47.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2015National- Rank: #60- Number of babies: 5,214John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 39- Change since 2015: -9.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #35 in 2002National- Rank: #27- Number of babies: 8,180

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in New Mexico

Canva

#45. William

FamVeld // Shutterstock

#44. Damian

Canva

#43. Andrew

Canva

#42. Adrian

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#41. David

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 39- Change since 2015: +14.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #25 in 2017National- Rank: #5- Number of babies: 12,541Damian is a name of Greek origin meaning "to tame".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 40- Change since 2015: -7.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #30 in 2012National- Rank: #110- Number of babies: 3,305Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning "brave".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 40- Change since 2015: -32.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2002National- Rank: #52- Number of babies: 5,991Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning "man of Adria".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 41- Change since 2015: 0.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2008National- Rank: #58- Number of babies: 5,249David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 41- Change since 2015: -28.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2007National- Rank: #28- Number of babies: 8,153

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in New Mexico, according to Tripadvisor

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#40. Asher

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#39. Jaxon

Canva

#38. Diego

Canva

#37. Joseph

Canva

#36. Xavier

Asher is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "happy".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: +110.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #38 in 2020National- Rank: #32- Number of babies: 7,606Jaxon is a name of American origin meaning "son of Jack”.New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: +23.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #23 in 2019National- Rank: #48- Number of babies: 6,107Diego is a name of Spanish origin meaning "supplanter".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: -4.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2006National- Rank: #125- Number of babies: 2,885Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will add".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 42- Change since 2015: -35.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2006National- Rank: #26- Number of babies: 8,349Xavier is a name of Spanish origin meaning "bright".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 43- Change since 2015: -30.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2010National- Rank: #92- Number of babies: 3,847

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in New Mexico

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#35. Samuel

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#34. Ethan

Canva

#33. Matthew

DONOT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

#32. Michael

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#31. Isaiah

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "name of God".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: -12.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #20 in 2019National- Rank: #25- Number of babies: 8,488Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "strong" or "enduring".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: -42.1%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2012National- Rank: #13- Number of babies: 9,464Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Gift of Yahweh".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: -45.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2004National- Rank: #30- Number of babies: 8,052Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 44- Change since 2015: -52.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2011National- Rank: #12- Number of babies: 9,717Isaiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is salvation".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 45- Change since 2015: -31.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2008National- Rank: #51- Number of babies: 6,001

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from New Mexico

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#30. Josiah

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#29. Luke

Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock

#28. Isaac

Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#27. Jayden

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#26. Joshua

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Jehovah has healed".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 46- Change since 2015: -48.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2016National- Rank: #50- Number of babies: 6,077Luke is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 47- Change since 2015: -34.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #17 in 2015National- Rank: #31- Number of babies: 7,734Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "he will laugh".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 47- Change since 2015: -26.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #11 in 2005National- Rank: #39- Number of babies: 7,060Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "thankful".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 47- Change since 2015: -37.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #4 in 2012National- Rank: #37- Number of babies: 7,102Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God Is my salvation".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 47- Change since 2015: -26.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2005National- Rank: #54- Number of babies: 5,924

You may also like: States sending the most people to New Mexico

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#25. Jordan

Irisska // Shutterstock

#24. Benjamin

rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock

#23. Logan

Canva

#22. Ezra

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#21. Elias

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to flow down".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 48- Change since 2015: -28.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #21 in 2015National- Rank: #82- Number of babies: 4,231Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "son of my days".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 49- Change since 2015: -21.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2016National- Rank: #7- Number of babies: 12,136Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning "Little hollow".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 49- Change since 2015: -24.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #5 in 2018National- Rank: #16- Number of babies: 9,086Ezra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "helper".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 50- Change since 2015: +28.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #8 in 2019National- Rank: #44- Number of babies: 6,745Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "the Lord is my God".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 52- Change since 2015: +8.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #19 in 2020National- Rank: #53- Number of babies: 5,924

You may also like: Recipes from New Mexico

Canva

#20. Julian

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#19. Mason

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#18. Jacob

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#17. Jeremiah

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#16. James

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 52- Change since 2015: -25.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2018National- Rank: #34- Number of babies: 7,488Mason is a name of English origin meaning "one who works with stone".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 52- Change since 2015: -14.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2018National- Rank: #11- Number of babies: 10,029Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "to follow".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 52- Change since 2015: -40.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2011National- Rank: #15- Number of babies: 9,196Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "appointed by God".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 53- Change since 2015: -28.4%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2013National- Rank: #75- Number of babies: 4,518James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 54- Change since 2015: -27.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2017National- Rank: #6- Number of babies: 12,250

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in New Mexico

Canva

#15. Anthony

Canva

#14. Alexander

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#13. Oliver

Negative Space

#12. Levi

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. Lucas

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning "praiseworthy".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 55- Change since 2015: -17.9%- Highest rank since 2000: #7 in 2000National- Rank: #41- Number of babies: 6,966Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 57- Change since 2015: -33.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #9 in 2015National- Rank: #10- Number of babies: 10,151Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning "olive tree planter".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 58- Change since 2015: +5.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2019National- Rank: #3- Number of babies: 14,147Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "joining".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 59- Change since 2015: +40.5%- Highest rank since 2000: #12 in 2020National- Rank: #18- Number of babies: 9,005Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning "man from Lucania".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 60- Change since 2015: -7.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #10 in 2020National- Rank: #8- Number of babies: 11,281

You may also like: Where people in New Mexico are moving to most

morrowlight // Shutterstock

#10. Aiden

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#9. Gabriel

Gorynvd // Shutterstock

#8. Sebastian

Lipatova Maryna // Shutterstock

#7. Daniel

Canva

#6. Santiago

Aiden is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "born of fire".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 60- Change since 2015: -32.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2009National- Rank: #24- Number of babies: 8,534Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my strength".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 62- Change since 2015: -28.7%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2006National- Rank: #38- Number of babies: 7,066Sebastian is a name of Latin origin meaning "venerable".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 63- Change since 2015: -16.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #6 in 2019National- Rank: #19- Number of babies: 8,927Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 63- Change since 2015: -23.2%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2008National- Rank: #14- Number of babies: 9,419Santiago is a name of Spanish origin meaning "Saint James".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 78- Change since 2015: +30.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #2 in 2017National- Rank: #71- Number of babies: 4,638

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in New Mexico

Canva

#5. Mateo

Canva

#4. Elijah

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#3. Ezekiel

Tatiana Dyuvbanova // Shutterstock

#2. Noah

Canva

#1. Liam

Mateo is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "gift of God".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 81- Change since 2015: +65.3%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2019National- Rank: #20- Number of babies: 8,900Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh is God".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 85- Change since 2015: -32.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2016National- Rank: #4- Number of babies: 13,034Ezekiel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God's strength".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 91- Change since 2015: +75.0%- Highest rank since 2000: #3 in 2020National- Rank: #65- Number of babies: 5,013Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "rest".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 105- Change since 2015: -19.8%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2018National- Rank: #2- Number of babies: 18,252Liam is a name of German origin meaning "protection".New Mexico- Number of babies in 2020: 125- Change since 2015: +13.6%- Highest rank since 2000: #1 in 2019National- Rank: #1- Number of babies: 19,659

You may also like: Best places to retire in New Mexico