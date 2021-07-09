I will watch the Jordans in Euro 2020 final like a proud parent – Kevin Ball

Prince William has described England’s Euro 2020 defeat as “heartbreaking”, telling the team: “You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves.”The Duke of Cambridge added: “England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day.”Fans were left devastated after the nation’s dreams of being crowned champions of Europe in front of a home crowd at Wembley were crushed in the final seconds on Sunday night.Italy ended the Three Lions’ bid for glory with a 3-2 victory on penalties in the capital, in a game which saw some ticketless fans breach...