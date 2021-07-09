Cancel
I will watch the Jordans in Euro 2020 final like a proud parent – Kevin Ball

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Ball will watch Sunday’s Euro 2020 final like a proud parent as his two Jordans attempt to write themselves into England’s sporting history. The former Sunderland skipper played a key role in the emergence of both keeper Jordan Pickford, 27, and 31-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson from the Black Cats’ Academy on their way to establishing themselves as Premier League players and ultimately, international stars.

