I will watch the Jordans in Euro 2020 final like a proud parent – Kevin Ball
Kevin Ball will watch Sunday’s Euro 2020 final like a proud parent as his two Jordans attempt to write themselves into England’s sporting history. The former Sunderland skipper played a key role in the emergence of both keeper Jordan Pickford, 27, and 31-year-old midfielder Jordan Henderson from the Black Cats’ Academy on their way to establishing themselves as Premier League players and ultimately, international stars.www.fourfourtwo.com
