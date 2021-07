The Colonial Pipeline, a critical part of our infrastructure that carries 45% of the East Coast’s fuel supplies, was attacked in May. This was the most significant assault on our vulnerable infrastructure since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks paralyzed transit and sent fuel prices sky high. Following the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, long lines at gas stations reminded Americans of the energy paralysis the country faced during the 1970s, when an OPEC oil embargo created fuel shortages with significant economic repercussions.