Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Here are the winners of the 11th annual BAFTA Young Game Designers competition

By Chris Kerr
Gamasutra
 11 days ago

BAFTA has announced the winners of its 11th annual Young Game Designers (YGD) competition, which aims to spotlight and celebrate some of the best and brightest emerging talent in the UK games industry. 51 finalists competed for the Game Concept Award and Game Making Award across the 10-14 and 15-18...

www.gamasutra.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bafta#Young Game Designers#Thoughtless#Unity#Unreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesplayer.one

Join the Human: Fall Flat Level Design Competition

Human: Fall Flat is having its fifth anniversary this month. In celebration, everyone is invited to join the 5th Anniversary Level Design Competition, which already started but accepting entries until August 12. The competition is straightforward since all that needs to be done is to dream big and come up...
Video GamesBBC

Bafta-nominated young game designers take on real-world issues

Young video gamers are incorporating the big issues that matter to them into game designs, in the hope their concepts will become a reality. Bafta has announced 51 finalists in its Young Game Designer of the year competition. Amongst those shortlisted are 11-year-old Finley, from Dorset, who has designed Seas...
Video GamesGamasutra

Diegetic sound and music for the video game composer (GDC 2021)

The following blog post, unless otherwise noted, was written by a member of Gamasutra’s community. The thoughts and opinions expressed are those of the writer and not Gamasutra or its parent company. Hello there! I'm video game composer Winifred Phillips. Next week, I'll be giving a lecture during the Game...
Morristown, MNsouthernminn.com

Maglothin earns award at art and design competition

Morgan Maglothin of Morristown, was awarded gold for her entry "Lantern Study" at the AAF Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards. Maglothin, a student from the Communication Art & Design program at Alexandria Technical & Community College, competed in the 2021 AAF Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards, and the National Student Show and Conference, with AAF Central Minnesota winners advancing to the District 8 competition.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Song Of Iron indie action adventure game launches August 31st

Song Of Iron the indie adventure game from Resting Relic will be launching next month and available to play from August 31st 2021. The game is now available to preorder and pre-download in anticipation of its launch and offers a single player action, adventure game. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the indie game which will be available to play on Xbox and PC next month.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Sariento Dev Releases Trailer For Upcoming VR Game Hellsweeper

The developers behind Sairento shared new footage of their upcoming VR game Hellsweeper, set for a Q3 2022 release. We got a first look at the game last month with a short teaser. Now, we’ve got a meaty trailer, embedded below. The developers went into more detail on what to...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

New Psychonauts 2 trailer showcases the game’s story

A brand new trailer for Psychonauts 2 has been published today, showing off a tease for the story that players will be able to experience when they finally get to pick up the game next month. Among the snapshots of minds Raz explores, it looks like this second game has even more variety and individuality in each than the first game, which is really saying something.
Designers & Collectionsthebulletin.org

The Bulletin names T-shirt design contest winner

The Bulletin is proud to announce Nathan Doyle as the winner of its Doomsday Clock T-shirt design contest hosted by Threadless.com. “Time is Running Out” was chosen from 353 international submissions. Prints and T-shirts of his design can be purchased from the Bulletin’s Threadless store. “Thank you to the Bulletin...
Musictheviolinchannel.com

Leipzig Opera Composition Competition Announces Winner

The competition not only promotes young artists but encourages them to musically engage with socially relevant issues. The theme for this year’s competition centered around "Truths," in which the composer would write for any voice type and piano. The jury comprised Ulf Schirmer, Salome Kammer, Gerd Kühr, Joscha Schaback, and...
Montevallo, ALShelby Reporter

Young artists needed for Montevallo banner design contest

MONTEVALLO – Two Montevallo-based organizations are calling on young people in the community to channel their artistic creativity through a new project. Impact Montevallo and Montevallo Main Street are inviting children ages 5-18 to design banners to hang on lamp posts throughout historic downtown Montevallo. “Our biggest goal with this...
Video GamesGamasutra

New to GDC? We've got a digital GDC 101 for your first-ever digital event

GDC 101 has been a staple of our last-few in-person events. It’s a short crash course in the best way to navigate the expansive offerings of Game Developers Conference. And for the all-digital GDC 2021 (running July 19th – 23rd), the format is returning in video form! For this year’s 101 session, we’ve teamed up with GDC Host Imogen Mellor for a quick guide covering the ins and outs of this year’s show.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

PAX East 21: Blind Fate Punishes Your Cyberpunk Soul

I want to preface this by saying Blind Fate: Edo no Yami is ambitious in all the right ways. It takes place in a dark and dynamic universe that mashes together japanese lore with cyberpunk mayhem. Not to mention, the premise of playing a game where the main character is blind fascinates me. Especially when said warrior is a cyberpunk enhanced being himself. The problem is how the game plays, at least for me.
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

Company of Heroes 3, Steam Deck & FIFA 22: Weekly News Recap 7/12 – 7/18

This week has been blowing up with surprising releases and we got some information on what’s new with FIFA 22, but with a lot of negative feedback to all the new features coming to the game. We also got some new hardware from Valve and a new game announcement from a beloved RTS franchise.
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

Coming To Your NES: The Adventures Of Panzer

About a decade ago, programmer Dave Nemeth was really into MMOs and had many adventures with his guild. It was at that time he was inspired to create a sprite-based webcomic based around the guild, which he kept going until the group broke up and the well of inspiration ran dry. Years later, he got into NES homebrew development, but was stuck on a subject until he got the idea to base the game around his old MMO character Panzer.
Retailmxdwn.com

Super Magbot Review

Super Magbot is an indie action platformer, developed by Astral Pixel and published by Team17. The art style of Super Magbot is done entirely in a charming pixel art style, but as will be a theme with this review, it’s not very distinct or unique. You could honestly splice screenshots of this game with about a dozen others with a similar pixel style and not be able to tell the difference. That’s not to say it’s the fault of the pixel art style in general, you can do games in pixel art and have a very distinct art style at the same time. It’s not just the art style that fails to distinguish itself, the environments of the game are about as generic as it gets. You visit four worlds in the game, a forest planet, an ice planet, a magma planet, and a technology planet that our main robot character hails from. As generic as these themes are, the game doesn’t attempt to add its spin or take on them to make them original at all. That’s not to say the art is bad, this game is pretty. It’s just not unique or even very memorable.
Estes Park, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Poster Design winners announced

The members of the sign making industry in Estes Park arrange a Poster Design Contest each time the League of Women Voters Community Recycling Committee hosts Estes Recycles Day. The winning poster is used to publicize the event. The award ceremony was held just before the Town Hall Meeting on July 13 and the Proclamation for Estes Recycles Day was read during the meeting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy