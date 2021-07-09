FFA and 4-H students look forward each year to showtime

Olivia Lovett is the daughter of Brandon and Melissa Lovett and a member of the Shenandoah 4-H Club. She attended Shenandoah High School and plans to study Agriculture or Elementary Education to further her education. Her favorite projects are Foods, Goats and Sewing. “It’s been a long time coming for me to sit down and write this. I’ve always been an ambitious person and as a 3rd grader, I was so excited to get to my 10th year in 4-H for so many reasons. However, it came way faster than I intended and, now that it’s here I don’t even know what to say. I won’t sit here and say that it has been easy, but it has been a learning experience. Three things come to my mind immediately when I think about what 4-H has taught me. The first one is to never lose focus of the big picture. Everyone knows that when summer break starts that means it’s time to start on projects or think about it at least! Once you start there is hardly any stopping and it can be overwhelming. I have learned that even when it gets frustrating because the sewing machine breaks or your animal is giving you trouble, take a step back and see the bigger picture. You are in this organization to learn about yourself, the agriculture industry, and how to lead others in the right direction. The second thing I have learned through 4-H is there are friendships in places you would never imagine. In my Sophomore year of high school, two friends and I decided to be camp counselors at a regular 4-H camp, and I will be the first to say we were nervous. Walking into the training meeting not knowing what to expect and walking out with friends we were so excited to get back to. The third (but not final) thing that immediately comes to mind is that everyone is watching. Whether it is a younger kid looking up to you while you’re in the show arena, hanging out with your friends, or eating dinner with your family, someone is watching to be just like you. It is hard to be whatever age you are and trying to have fun but still be responsible. However, to help make the best better in Henry County, keep in mind that someone somewhere wants to be exactly like you. You owe it to that person that you are the best version of yourself.”