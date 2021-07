The Eureka Springs School District will require students to bring clear backpacks to school beginning in the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Bryan Pruitt said the clear backpack policy is district-wide and meant to keep everyone at the school safe. According to a post on the Eureka Springs Schools Facebook page, students are issued Chromebooks at school so there are minimal items needed to go to and from the building should a student choose not to carry a backpack.