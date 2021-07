At their recent Town Council meeting the Town of Onancock took a major step to insure that the Hampton Roads Sanitation District’s plans to take over of the main sewage systems of many of the Eastern Shore’s towns becomes a reality. The council voted to turn over the Onancock Sewage Treatment facility to the HRSD and the HRSD agreed to assume the debt the town had on the facility. The sewage treatment plant is a key component of the overall transfer, in that it has the capacity to provide treatment services for the proposed HRSD system.