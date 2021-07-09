2 Undervalued Marijuana Stocks To Watch In July

While retail investors look to pad out their meme stocks list, cyclical stocks appear to be back in style. This would be the case as inflation fears and figures continue to cause shifts in the stock market today. Namely, with the consumer price index up by 5.4% in June, its largest increase since August 2008, the reopening trade seems to be gaining momentum. On this matter, the Federal Reserve is maintaining its belief that the current figures we see are transitory and expected from a recovering economy. Furthermore, U.S. retail sales in June reportedly gained by 0.6% month-over-month, bouncing back from May’s 1.7% drop. With all of this in play, I could potentially see cyclical stocks having more room to run moving forward.