Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Faces of the dead emerge from lost African American graveyard

By Michael E. Ruane
Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurial 35 was a young enslaved woman who walked with a limp and was missing a front tooth. She was in her 30s when she died, perhaps in childbirth. Her infant son, who died a few months later, was buried in a tiny coffin on top of her. When the...

www.chron.com

Comments / 220

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Graveyard#Black People#Racial Injustice#Harvard#Smithsonian#Museum Of The Ironworker#Catoctin Furnace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Healthwnpr.org

The Story Of The First African American Face Transplant

There have been fewer than 50 full face transplant recipients in the world. And up until 2019, there had been zero done for African-Americans. By the time Robert Chelsea changed all that, he’d already rejected a face offered to him over a year earlier. The skin shade was too light.
Societykuer.org

Geocaching While Black: Outdoor Pastime Reveals Racism And Bias

On a sweltering day earlier this summer, Marcellus Cadd was standing in a trendy neighborhood in downtown Austin. His phone told him he was 20 feet from an object he was honing in on using GPS coordinates. He walked over to a bank of electrical meters on a building, got down on one knee, and started feeling underneath.
Societyshorelinemedia.net

African American spelling champ wants to inspire

The 14-year-old girl who is the first African American winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee hopes her success helps get other minorities interested in spelling bees and education. (July 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Connecticut Statetricornernews.com

An honorable Connecticut African American Revolutionary War soldier

A Letter to My Great Great Great Great Grandfather Timothy Cesar. Now that I have discovered who You were after many years of searching, and I know what You did to help establish our nation, I want to publicly acknowledge your sacrifice and service in joining the fight for America’s freedom at a time when most Black people were still enslaved. Fortunately, by the grace of God, this was not your condition, which allowed your descendants the birthright to live and die as “free people of color.”
SocietyVoice of America

National Spelling Bee Gets Its First African American Champion

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - Whether dribbling a basketball or identifying obscure Latin or Greek roots, Zaila Avant-garde doesn't show much stress. The 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana, breezed to the championship at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday night, becoming the first African American winner and only the second Black champion in the bee's 96-year history.
Washington, DCGeorgetown Voice

When Black veterans defended D.C. from a white supremacist siege

World War I had ended only months before D.C.’s Black veterans found themselves returning to the front lines—only this time to defend their homes against a domestic white supremacist invasion. A string of race massacres over the summer of 1919 was the climax of a years-long terror campaign levied against...
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

African American Heritage Trail Honors Story of Esther

A new site on the African American Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard will be dedicated on July 27 at 3 p.m. The site at Memorial Wharf in Edgartown honors the story of Esther, an enslaved woman who escaped from her captors in 1743 in the Edgartown Harbor. Esther was being...
Brooklyn, NYJSTOR Daily

The “Social Distance” between Africa and African-Americans

It must have been the African print attire I was wearing on that Saturday afternoon that drew their attention. “Where are you from?” a group of Black teenage boys queried as they accosted me on the 3 train from Manhattan to Brooklyn. “I am from Africa,” I replied, not exactly sure what prompted the question. Then came a barrage of more questions:
Societyperutribune.com

African American spelling bee champ makes history with flair

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Zaila Avant-garde understood the significance of what she was doing as she stood on the Scripps National Spelling Bee stage, peppering pronouncer Jacques Bailly with questions about Greek and Latin roots. Zaila knew she would be the first African American winner of the bee....
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Black Girl Registered as White Due to Her Wealth

Persistent to this day, the wealth of a person is still seen within society as the most significant judgemental factor and in some parts of the world, it even makes people prematurely guess the skin color of others. If you think today is bad, this was a lot worse back in the 17th century, when most of the wealthiest people were of white descent although interestingly enough in Before Christ it was quite the other way around.
Del City, OKClaremore Progress

Asian American community faces difficulties

Lyn Detpthong, a single mother balancing her job as a full-time nurse with ownership of a Thai restaurant, thought the worst of her struggles were ending earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ease. But starting in April, her Del City restaurant, Tasty Thai, was the target of...
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Without a constitutional map, Americans will be lost

One of the most disturbing bits of news in recent weeks comes from Washington, D.C., and the National Archives Task Force on Racism. In a little-noticed report issued in late June, this task force argued that our nation’s Capitol Rotunda is an example of “structural racism.”. The proposed solution to...
AnimalsPosted by
PennLive.com

Woman awakens in her bed to see an African cat six inches from her face

An Atlanta, Ga. woman got quite a surprise when she awoke Wednesday morning. A cat was on her bed, and it wasn’t hers — nor was it an ordinary house cat. According to a report by CNN, Kristine Frank, who lives in Atlanta’s Brookhaven neighborhood, told the news outlet that the cat entered the house “shortly after her husband took their dog outside, leaving a door open.”
White, GAPosted by
rolling out

Fear of a Black education

I can make an educated guess about what most White American parents want in public school history books. They want their children to learn of an America with a heroic origin story reminiscent of a DC or Marvel film. America’s genesis would be that of God-fearing men and women divinely led to the shores of America after barely escaping the death sentences decreed by their home nations’ evil leaders. And equipped with a tool belt filled with faith, a relentless work ethic, and self-determination, this motley crew of God-fearing outcasts built a nation based on equality, freedom, and justice for all. Now, that is the type of narrative that inspires best-selling books, green-lights big-budget movie trilogies, and puts action figures in McDonald’s Happy Meal boxes. Unfortunately, that ain’t the story of America.
Millburn, NJPosted by
Upworthy

Nigerian American raises $105,000 following racist encounter with White woman in Victoria's Secret

Ijeoma Ukenta, a Nigerian American woman, was shopping at Victoria's Secret in The Mall in Short Hills in Millburn, New Jersey, when a White woman charged at her and had a breakdown. In a six-part series of videos posted to YouTube, Ukenta captured the entire incident, which can only be described as a racist encounter. Following the experience, Ukenta created a GoFundMe in order to crowdfund fees for a legal attorney. So far, she has raised just over $105,000. The White woman claimed that she has an anxiety disorder, which caused the meltdown. Additionally, Ukenta accused mall security and the police of mishandling the situation, INSIDER reports.

Comments / 220

Community Policy