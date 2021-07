I write this as requested by one of our posters. And it is a subject that is easy to write about. There have been so many over the years. Some very good, some ok, others, not so good. One, Eddie Murray is in the Hall, another, Gil Hodges belongs there, but that is an argument for another day. Some were very good hitters: Garvey, Gonzalez, Murray, Hodges. Some were good fielders: Parker, Garvey, Hodges. Some were not: Dick Stuart. Others were just passing through on their way to careers elsewhere: Jim Gentile, Tom Hutton. But for a while, they all wore the blue with varying levels of success.