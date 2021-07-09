Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Colton Brock

lincolnnewsnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton D. Brock passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 25. Colton was born September 12, 1995 in St. Louis, MO to Dallas and Kelli Brock nee Trober. He is survived by his wife, Halima Brock nee Janjua of O’Fallon, MO; son, Windsor Brock of O’Fallon, MO; mother, Kelli DeBold of Troy, MO; father, Dallas Brock of Lake St. Louis, MO; step-father, Josh DeBold, two brothers, Dakota Brock of Troy, MO, Jackson DeBold of Troy, MO; sister, Lexi DeBold of Troy, MO.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy#Pitman Funeral Home#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Hiking
Related
Wentzville, MOstlsportspage.com

Brett Hull is honorary chairman of golf tournament

Brett Hull’s Junction House will be sponsoring a golf tournament on August 28 in Wentzville to benefit the Gateway Chapter of The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Hull will be present that day to play and serve as honorary chairman of the tournament. Brett Hull’s Junction House is sponsoring a charity golf...
Decatur, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

Colton 90th

Pastor Ronald C. Colton is celebrating his 90th birthday with family. He was born July 11, 1931. He married Carolyn Carson on Aug. 14, 1954, in Decatur. They have four daughters, Janet (Rich) Webb, Karen (Ruben) Popet, Nancy (Steve) Shive and Linda Colton. They also have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Community Policy