Colton Brock

Colton D. Brock passed away on June 28, 2021 at the age of 25. Colton was born September 12, 1995 in St. Louis, MO to Dallas and Kelli Brock nee Trober. He is survived by his wife, Halima Brock nee Janjua of O’Fallon, MO; son, Windsor Brock of O’Fallon, MO; mother, Kelli DeBold of Troy, MO; father, Dallas Brock of Lake St. Louis, MO; step-father, Josh DeBold, two brothers, Dakota Brock of Troy, MO, Jackson DeBold of Troy, MO; sister, Lexi DeBold of Troy, MO.