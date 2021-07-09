Cancel
Rochester, MA

Education achievers

Wicked Local
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire: Megan Iverson, high honors; Alexandra Old, honors; Lauren Pina, highest honors, of Marion; Carli Rita, highest honors; Abigail Stark, highest honors; Jason Gamache, highest honors; Alexandra Nicolosi, highest honors; Caitlyn King, high honors, of Mattapoisett; Thomas Miller, highest honors; Sean Hopkins, highest honors; Carly Demanche, high honors; Aidan Thayer, highest honors; and Stephen Marston, high honors, of Rochester. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester GPA of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose GPA is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

