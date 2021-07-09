Education achievers

The following students were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire: Megan Iverson, high honors; Alexandra Old, honors; Lauren Pina, highest honors, of Marion; Carli Rita, highest honors; Abigail Stark, highest honors; Jason Gamache, highest honors; Alexandra Nicolosi, highest honors; Caitlyn King, high honors, of Mattapoisett; Thomas Miller, highest honors; Sean Hopkins, highest honors; Carly Demanche, high honors; Aidan Thayer, highest honors; and Stephen Marston, high honors, of Rochester. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester GPA of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose GPA is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.