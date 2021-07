As I write this, the temperatures outside in New York City are hovering around 100 degrees. Every time I walk outside, it feels like I've stepped into a microwave oven, and within minutes I'm hot, sweaty, and miserable. While there's quite literally nothing any of us can do about the weather (le sigh), what we can do is stock up on things that will help make the days slightly more bearable. Below, some of the best summer products that will help us all get through summer's most sweltering days feeling slightly less miserable. Or at the very least, less sweaty and smelly.