Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Data Storage And The Virtuous Cycle Of Innovation

By Dave Buss
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Buss, CEO at OpenDrives. Helicopter drones now fly over the surface of Mars. It's an engineering feat indicative of our time. It seems as though I was just watching Neil Armstrong take his “small step for man,” along with dozens of my early teenage friends gathered around a 12” black-and-white TV. Technical evolution has carried us from one wondrous achievement to the next at break-neck speed.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Armstrong
Person
David Buss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Storage#Data Exchange#Data Management#Opendrives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Related
ComputersTrendHunter.com

Accessible Data Storage Systems

The OWC U2 ShuttleOne external SSD storage unit is a powerful, fully certified system that will provide users with access to an impressive range of data storage capabilities. The system boasts a full metal housing that will neatly accommodate the compact form of NVMe M2 solid-state drives. Users can intuitively access their data whenever they wish without having to feel limited in their capabilities.
Softwaremartechseries.com

TetraScience Launches Innovative Discovery Capabilities in R&D Data Cloud

Latest release of Tetra Data Platform adds full-text search, filtering, and harmonized experimental data browsing features for advanced data science. TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced that the latest release of its Tetra Data Platform (TDP) now includes full-text search and browsing features for faster and more flexible access to experimental data. These capabilities will reduce time spent on implementing queries while enabling lab and data scientists to explore search results more intuitively, apply advanced data science, and accelerate time-to-insight.
Melville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage To Present At Access To Giving Virtual Conference On July 14, 2021, At 10:30 AM ET

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the "Company"), a comprehensive provider of IT Solutions including disaster recovery, Infrastructure as a Service, cyber security and cloud, today announced that Charles M. Piluso, CEO of DSC will present at the Access to Giving Virtual Conference which is being held virtually on July 13th - 15th, 2021.
Computersaithority.com

Demand For Cloud Data Migration Fuels Flexify.IO Expansion To 20 Supported Public Clouds And Cloud Storage Environments

High Egress Fees And Slow Data Transmission Rates Have Opened The Door For Flexify.io To Support Enterprise Data Migration And Multi-cloud Needs Worldwide. A boom in demand by enterprises for data migration from one cloud provider to another has fueled an aggressive expansion in the number of supported clouds by storage virtualization provider Flexify.IO.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Distributed Data Storage

Data is today’s foundation! It supports everything from your favorite cat videos to the billions of financial transactions that happen everyday. At the heart of all this is distributed data storage. In this article, we’ll learn what distributed data storage is, why we need it, and how to use it...
Cell Phonesbiometricupdate.com

Worldline integrates A3BC biometric digital ID and data storage protocol

Technology partner Worldline announced a new partnership with French fintech startup A3BC (Anything Anywhere Anytime Biometric Connection) to provide touchless fingerprint authentication through user’s mobile phones. As part of the new collaboration, A3BC’s biometric digital ID and data storage protocol technologies will be integrated within the Worldline Authentication platform. ‘We...
Sciencearxiv.org

Exploring Object Stores for High-Energy Physics Data Storage

Over the last two decades, ROOT TTree has been used for storing over one exabyte of High-Energy Physics (HEP) events. The TTree columnar on-disk layout has been proved to be ideal for analyses of HEP data that typically require access to many events, but only a subset of the information stored for each of them. Future colliders, and particularly HL-LHC, will bring an increase of at least one order of magnitude in the volume of generated data. Therefore, the use of modern storage hardware, such as low-latency high-bandwidth NVMe devices and distributed object stores, becomes more important. However, TTree was not designed to optimally exploit modern hardware and may become a bottleneck for data retrieval. The ROOT RNTuple I/O system aims at overcoming TTree's limitations and at providing improved efficiency for modern storage systems. In this paper, we extend RNTuple with a backend that uses Intel DAOS as the underlying storage, demonstrating that the RNTuple architecture can accommodate high-performance object stores. From the user perspective, data can be accessed with minimal changes to the code, that is by replacing a filesystem path by a DAOS URI. Our performance evaluation shows that the new backend can be used for realistic analyses, while outperforming the compatibility solution provided by the DAOS project.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

Waves of change: Understanding the driving force of innovation cycles

Economist Joseph Schumpeter coined the theory of “creative destruction” in 1942, which suggests that business cycles operate under long waves of innovation. An example of this is the internet, which disrupted entire industries, from media to retail. Expert Dorothy Neufeld has analyzed the 6 different waves of innovation, from water...
Melville, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Data Storage Receives Over $2 Million In Net Proceeds From Exercise Of Warrants

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (the "Company"), a comprehensive provider of IT Solutions including disaster recovery, Infrastructure as a Service, cyber security and cloud, today announced it has received approximately $2.1 million from the voluntary exercise of a portion of the warrants from the Company's May 2021 financing.
Advocacyaithority.com

SODA Foundation Announces New Data Framework Release, Ecosystem Initiative And Data And Storage Insights At First-Ever SODACON Global

Jerba release simplifies Kubernetes storage and data management, while the new Eco Initiative increases collaboration and end user adoption of the SODA Open Data Framework. SODANCON Global The SODA Foundation, which hosts the SODA Open Data Framework (ODF) for data mobility from edge to core to cloud, today announced at the SODACON Global event the ODF Jerba* release, the Eco Initiative and a preview of its recent Data & Storage Trends survey. The Open Infrastructure Foundation and Seagate Federal are also becoming SODA Foundation members.
SoftwareNature.com

Reversible 3D optical data storage and information encryption in photo-modulated transparent glass medium

Transparent glass has been identified as a vital medium for three-dimensional (3D) optical information storage and multi-level encryption. However, it has remained a challenge for directly writing 3D patterning inside a transparent glass using semiconductor blue laser instead of high-cost femtosecond laser. Here, we demonstrate that rare earth ions doped transparent glass can be used as 3D optical information storage and data encryption medium based on their reversible transmittance and photoluminescence manipulation. The color of tungsten phosphate glass doped with rare earth ions change reversibly from light yellow to blue upon alternating 473 nm laser illumination and temperature stimulation, resulting in the reversible luminescence modulation. The information data could be repeatedly written and erased in arbitrary 3D space of transparent glass, not only showing the ability of the excellent reproducibility and storage capacity, but also opening opportunities in information security. The present work expands the application fields of luminescent glass, and it is conducive to develop a novel 3D data storage and information encryption media.
Computerswustl.edu

Research Data Storage Rate Change – Effective Immediately

Research Infrastructure Services (RIS) is pleased to announce data storage platform rates for both Active and Archive consumption and subscription levels will be reduced in FY22. These secure, high-performance, research data storage options are available to all Washington University Researchers. Consumption of less than 100TB will be reduced to $12...
Economyihsmarkit.com

Data Innovator: Kevin Stevens, Energize Ventures

Our Data Innovator series tells the stories of private markets professionals and firms who are looking at data in new ways, using technology to gain new insights and improving the way they serve investors. Sign up to hear about future articles like this. Kevin Stevens is a Principal at Energize...
EconomyVentureBeat

Trilogy of Data, analytics, AI is accelerating innovation across industries

Technology industry veterans Tom Davenport and Tom Seibel have seen firsthand how data, analytics and artificial intelligence have changed business models over the past three decades. In a conversation with ThoughtSpot Chief Data Strategy Officer Cindi Howson at VentureBeat’s Transform 2021 conference on Tuesday, Davenport and Siebel shared their insights...
TechnologyThe Independent

AI and edge computing: the future of traffic management

Making cities smarter and safer for traffic participants, while cutting costs and accelerating the adoption of smart city solutions. When you think of a smart city, you think of self-driving cars and buses, products delivered by drones, or streetlights that turn on when you approach them. Services that are connected to the web, which make city-dwellers’ lives better. But smart cities help not only the people living in them but the people running them as well. And one undeniable aspect of smart cities is the management of intersections and adherence to traffic laws. In a smart city, that’s done by a traffic management system (TMS).
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NEC Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., EMC Corporation.
Technologyjaxenter.com

“Data storage cannot be a set and forget exercise”

We spoke to Kumar Goswami, CEO of Komprise, about data management problems and data storage strategies. Without a thoughtful plan and process for the continual management of data from a cost, performance and business-need perspective, CIOs face impending disaster. The preeminence of the data-driven business has been gaining steam over...
Visual ArtZDNet

Artwork Archive cloud storage misconfiguration exposed user data

Update (July 16, 2021): Artwork Archive told ZDNet it received notice a month or so ago about a single open S3 bucket -- a folder where it keeps publicly shareable reports. It addressed it, and after a review by its team, it found no suspicious activity. Artwork Archive said it has also alerted users about this issue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy