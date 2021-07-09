Knife-wielding person shot by Boca Raton police, suspect in critical condition

Boca Raton police shot a man with a knife late Thursday night. Mark Randall/Sun Sentinel

A person with a knife was shot by Boca Raton police near Florida Atlantic University late Thursday night, officials said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious person with a knife near the Barnes & Noble at University Commons at 1400 Glades Road near Northwest 15th Avenue.

Two officers arrived at the Barnes & Noble and found 29-year-old Jordan Thompson outside. While talking with police, Thompson began walking toward them with a knife, according to police.

The officers commanded Thompson to stop his approach with the weapon, but police said Thompson did not drop his knife. One officer used a Taser, but Thompson still lunged at the officers with the knife.

The second officer shot Thompson multiple times, authorities said. Thompson was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition.

Thompson is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, police said.