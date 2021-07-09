Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

Knife-wielding person shot by Boca Raton police, suspect in critical condition

By Chris Perkins, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sTQ8_0arxe7K500
Boca Raton police shot a man with a knife late Thursday night. Mark Randall/Sun Sentinel

A person with a knife was shot by Boca Raton police near Florida Atlantic University late Thursday night, officials said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious person with a knife near the Barnes & Noble at University Commons at 1400 Glades Road near Northwest 15th Avenue.

Two officers arrived at the Barnes & Noble and found 29-year-old Jordan Thompson outside. While talking with police, Thompson began walking toward them with a knife, according to police.

The officers commanded Thompson to stop his approach with the weapon, but police said Thompson did not drop his knife. One officer used a Taser, but Thompson still lunged at the officers with the knife.

The second officer shot Thompson multiple times, authorities said. Thompson was taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition.

Thompson is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, police said.

Comments / 1

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#University Commons#The Barnes Noble#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 1

Community Policy