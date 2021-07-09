Maryland Food Truck Week begins July 9

Maryland Food Truck Week kicks off on July 9 and runs through the 25.

Crossroads Bistro is one of the many trucks that is participating in this weeks-long event. Check out the video above to watch their shout out on Good Morning Maryland.

To see a list of participating food trucks and a schedule of events, click here. You can also purchase Maryland Food Truck Week merchandise. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland.