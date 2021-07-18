Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Majority of Americans Will Not Receive Their Maximum Social Security Benefits

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ed7ti_0arxdlNz00

Experts agree it’s important to start saving for retirement as early as possible and save the maximum amount you can, based on your income, in an individual retirement account or your 401(k) — especially if your employer offers matching funds.

See: A Growing List of States Look to Boost Retire Savings Through ‘Auto-IRA’ Programs
Find: 5 Things Most Americans Don’t Know About Social Security

But many Americans nearing retirement age are leaving money on the table when it comes to their Social Security benefits. Only 10% of non-retired workers ages 45 and up say they plan to wait until age 70 to begin drawing Social Security, according to Schroders’ 2021 U.S. Retirement Survey. That’s the age at which you receive your maximum monthly benefit.

Many Americans who want to retire before the age of 70 need their Social Security benefits to cover their living expenses. “Social Security is the primary source of income for the majority of Americans we surveyed, which is why we were surprised to see so many deciding not to wait until 70 for larger monthly payments; or worse, sacrificing their full benefits by tapping into them early,” says Joel Schiffman, Schroders’ head of Intermediary Distribution, North America.

However, for those who haven’t saved enough to cover their expenses in retirement, tapping into Social Security early is the only choice. More than half (52%) of non-retired Americans and 58% of retirees said Social Security will be, or already is, their primary source of retirement income. The majority — 64% of those who are not yet retired and 62% of those who are — said it won’t be enough to live on.

See: 17 Tips to Live Comfortably off Just a Social Security Check
Find: The Best Time of Year to Retire (to Maximize Your Benefits)

Other sources of income include:

  • Cash savings (58%)
  • Investment income (48%)
  • Pension plan (40%)
  • Annuities (19%)
  • Rental income (12%)

These statistics hammer home the importance of starting a 401(k), a Simplified Employee Pension IRA, Roth IRA or other investment to save for retirement, since Social Security is likely not to cover all your living expenses in your senior years. Additionally, Schiffman points out, “Waiting a few extra years before claiming your benefits can provide a much-needed cushion for future expenses.”

See: States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year
Find: 29 Brilliant Retirement Ideas for Any Age

If they aren’t waiting until age 70, when do non-retired Americans plan to take their Social Security benefits? According to the Schroders survey:

  • 30% plan to begin taking Social Security between the ages of 62 and 65.
  • 14% plan to take benefits between the ages of 66 and 69.
  • 46% said they are unsure.

Of retirees polled, only 5% said they waited until they were 70 to claim their benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Majority of Americans Will Not Receive Their Maximum Social Security Benefits

Comments / 15

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Schiffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Income#Retirement Savings#Retirement Age#Americans#Schroders#U S Retirement Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Businesskoamnewsnow.com

Seniors on Social Security Could Be in Line for Their Largest Raise in Decades

The monthly Social Security benefit seniors start out collecting isn’t the exact benefit they’re stuck with for life. That’s because those benefits are subject to annual raises, or cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). The purpose of COLAs is to help seniors retain their buying power when inflation strikes. Think about someone who’s...
Personal FinanceChannel 3000

Are You Missing These 3 Ways to Claim More Social Security?

Seniors must replace around 80% of pre-retirement income (or more) if they want to maintain their quality of life after leaving the workforce. Social Security benefits alone can’t do that, since they’re designed to replace around 40%. While you can’t rely solely on Social Security, you can boost your benefits....
Congress & Courtsarizonadailyindependent.com

Gosar Introduces The No Tax On Social Security Act Of 2021

Legislation intended to “correct mistakes made by Congress and restore full benefits to America’s senior citizens” was introduced last week by Congressman Paul Gosar. Gosar’s No Tax on Social Security Act of 2021 would change current tax policies by excluding Social Security benefits from being counted as annual gross income and subject to taxation.
Americasfinancialadvisoriq.com

Most Americans in Dire Need of Social Security Education: Survey

Most Americans don’t have as much knowledge of the basic functions of Social Security as they thought, according to a study from Nationwide Retirement Institute. Around 54% of the adults surveyed by Nationwide — who are not receiving Social Security benefits — claim they know exactly how to optimize their Social Security benefit, but only 6% actually know all the factors that determine the maximum benefit someone can receive, the study reveals.
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

What People Get Wrong About Social Security Can Hurt Them

Most Americans don’t know what they don’t know about Social Security. A lot of what they think they know is wrong. Since Social Security is a major source of retirement income for many retirees, the lack of information and misinformation can be very costly. Most Americans believe their Social Security...
Businesscrossroadstoday.com

Social Security Benefits Could Skyrocket Next Year

Social Security recipients could see benefits surge next year because of inflation. In June, the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W, increased 6.1% versus one year ago, suggesting that retired workers could see the biggest cost-of-living increase to monthly benefits in decades. We won’t...
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

1 Great Reason to Claim Social Security at 62

Claiming early will result in smaller checks, but there are non-financial reasons to consider claiming early. When it comes to your retirement, one of the biggest decisions you'll make is what age you begin claiming Social Security benefits. The earliest you can begin claiming is age 62, but you can...
Personal Financenews8000.com

Social Security Statements Are Getting a Revamp: What It Means for You

Many people go an entire lifetime without ever glancing at their Social Security earnings statements. But that’s a mistake. Each year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) issues workers an earnings statement. That document contains a few vital pieces of information. First, it summarizes annual wages that count toward calculating Social...

Comments / 15

Community Policy