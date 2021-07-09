Pregnant Princess Beatrice’s Gesture ‘Reminiscent’ of Meghan Markle Says Body Language Expert

While it is not uncommon for expectant mothers to constantly rub and cradle their baby bumps, it is a new concept for the royals, and Meghan Markle spearheaded the act.

Prince Beatrice was spotted cradling her baby bump when she attended the Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament in the company of her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. This also marked the princess' first outing while pregnant.

Judi James, a body language expert. says that the foundation for bump-cradling had been laid by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who was often spotted lovingly touching her baby bump.

Some studies have shown that constant belly touching is soothing to both the baby and the mother. And Princess Beatrice seems to be following in the steps of the duchess of Sussex, who trended the untouched ground before her.

Constant touching of the baby bump is an indicator of the mother's good attachment with the child and shows the woman is physically and emotionally engaged with her unborn baby.

Even though many mothers constantly cradle their baby bumps, most royals have not been doing that during their pregnancies, and James, analyzing the situation, said:

"It could be that Meghan’s loving touches that appeared to keep her in constant contact with the baby might have opened the door for other royals to do similar."

Now that Princess Beatrice, daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, is pregnant, she seems to be more protective and wary when she walks down the stairs and can often be observed studying the ground intently.

A slight hunch of her shoulders also suggests that she is careful with where she walks, but the impending motherhood has not changed the Princess's body language much besides the belly touching.

Harry's body language showed resignation from being unable to protect his family.

According to James, Beatrice has maintained her sweet smile, delivery style, and youthful voice. She also adds that Beatrice exhibits traits inherited from her mother, such as her wide-eyed enthusiasm and spontaneity.

Despite looking forward to being a first-time mother, the Princess has maintained her girlish traits. Her dramatic and slow blink rate in a video made to mark Children's Hospice Week shows commitment, firmness, and inner calmness. James adds saying:

"Like her mother, it’s Beatrice’s huge eyes that add all the warmth, energy, and empathy to this brief message."

However, Kate Middleton's response to her baby bumps has been quietly besotted and subtle, and unlike with Princess Beatrice and Markle, her behavior during her pregnancies was more formal.

Judy says that Middleton's pregnancies seemed more "business as usual," practical and confident, and goes on to say that with Middleton, you are more likely to give attention to her face rather than her bump.

In their highly publicized interview with Oprah, Harry and Markle spoke openly about their challenges as working royals, with Harry admitting to having left the palace in a bid to protect his family and Markle speaking about the racism she faced at the palace.

But body language expert Patti Wood says that Sussex's body language spoke just as much to the audience, saying that even with Markle's confessions, she did not let everything out and was still withholding some information.

Wood says that the mixed emotions in Markle's eyes indicated that there are parts of her life at the palace that she remembers fondly, hence the smiles, while some of the memories bring tears to her eyes.

Wood also says that right at the beginning of the interview, Markle crossed her legs, which indicates that she was protecting herself from her audience's judgment. Harry's body language showed resignation from being unable to protect his family.

Wood, however, discloses that despite the topics discussed in the interview being harsh, the couple's body language showed their commitment and love towards each other, with their holding hands showing their support for one another.