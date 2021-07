We’re almost a year and a half into the pandemic, and the spread of COVID-19 has changed nearly everything in our lives. Some of the changes have been superficial, like not seeing a movie in a theater in more than a year. Some have been downright tumultuous, like having children attend classes while staying at home. Early on, a few shortages developed. Many stores put a cap on toilet paper purchases, and the shortage of bicycles and adoptable pets threw a few of us for a loop. These were worse than inconveniences, but not nearly as bad as the shortages these days. Right now it seems that every industrial commodity is in short supply, leading to late deliveries and climbing prices.