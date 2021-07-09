Cancel
Beaver, PA

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

By EllwoodCity.org Staff
ellwoodcity.org
 11 days ago

PSP Beaver responded to a report on June 28th in the Homewood Boro in Beaver. Officers responded to a report of tools being stolen from a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado truck, which was parked in the rear parking lot in the Super 8 Motel. It was discovered that an unknown suspect had stolen a gutter bender, nail gun, air compressor and a jig saw from the truck bed and tool rack of the Silverado. The suspect loaded the said tools into a silver Dodge Caravan, which had a black hood and black trim around the vehicle. Any persons with information can contact PSP Beaver at 724-773-7400.

