The COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, as the new Delta variant threatens vulnerable communities—and vulnerable people, like unvaccinated children, who are getting sicker and sicker. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNN last night opposite Don Lemon to sound an alarm, and said what you can do to stay safe given these new circumstances. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.