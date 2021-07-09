Cancel
Payson, AZ

New car wash project

Payson Roundup
 10 days ago

Am writing to express my disappointment in the city’s approval of this new car wash as it is being built and seeing what the final product will look like. I have built 22 car washes, of which one was in Sedona (Red Rock Car Wash). That intersection, plus the one at Main Street in Payson is part of what the city would reference as “part of the window to the city” for all visitors. The same was true in Sedona. I was required to grade the entire lot down 5 feet below street level, then build a berm 5 feet high, then haul in large boulders to be implanted on top of the berm, then plant 100 trees (five truckloads from Moon Valley nurseries in Phoenix). You would never know it’s there, unless you were given directions.

www.paysonroundup.com

