Merrillville, IN

New Regional Care Group branding unveiled

By Joseph S. Pete
NWI.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional Health Systems is rolling out new branding for its longtime partnership with Geminus Corp. in Merrillville and Lake Park Residential Care in Lake Station. The Merrillville-based provider of mental health services long has worked with Geminus and Lake Park to provide whole-person health services to people in need across Northwest Indiana. The network of the three nonprofit social service agencies now will be known as Regional Care Group, a partnership described as "Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive network of community-based health care and social services."

www.nwitimes.com

Local
Indiana Health
City
Merrillville, IN
City
Lake Station, IN
State
Indiana State
#Health Care#Mental Health Services#Northwest Indiana#New Regional Care Group#Geminus Corp#Geminus And Lake Park#Regional Care Group#Regional Health Clinic#Regional Health Systems
