New Regional Care Group branding unveiled
Regional Health Systems is rolling out new branding for its longtime partnership with Geminus Corp. in Merrillville and Lake Park Residential Care in Lake Station. The Merrillville-based provider of mental health services long has worked with Geminus and Lake Park to provide whole-person health services to people in need across Northwest Indiana. The network of the three nonprofit social service agencies now will be known as Regional Care Group, a partnership described as "Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive network of community-based health care and social services."www.nwitimes.com
