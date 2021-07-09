Cancel
Politics

Letter: A radical budget

By ALLI FAM -
Concord Monitor
 10 days ago

While Mike Moffet's thoughts (Monitor, 7/5) on the future of New Hampshire's first in the nation primary contained a myriad of unfounded suppositions, I am glad that he acknowledges that Kamala Harris will be our next president. More troubling is his attempt to sell the recent budget as one that will benefit all of our citizens. Here are some of the winners that will benefit: out-of-state corporations (80% of all businesses) that will pay less in business profits taxes. People in the highest tax brackets that will pay less in interest and dividends taxes. Well-connected people who lost money in the ponzi scheme. School districts with high property values and robust school budgets that will receive additional state education aid under the revised Republican formula for those grants.

