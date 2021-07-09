Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

'Coffy' Star Pam Grier Almost Married Kareem Abdul-Jabbar but She Turned Down His Proposal — Here’s Why

By Christell Fatima M. Tudtud
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 10 days ago

Pam Grier was a famous action star in the 1970s, but most people remember her for having an infamous romance with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Here's why she declined the basketball star's wedding proposal.

Pamela Grier is one of the greatest Hollywood actresses who remain popular to this day. The veteran star played many notable roles in a number of action films including "Foxy" and "Coffy."

The 72-year-old youthful actress was known for her past relationships which continue to fascinate fans. Her high-profile relationships include one with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a former NBA basketball star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnyqH_0arxcUDt00

In a recent interview with the New Yorker, Grier revealed why she did not tie the knot with Abdul-Jabbar. He was about to convert to Islam, and he wanted the actress to marry him under a few conditions. Grier said:

"I just said, 'Wow.'"

Abdul-Jabbar and Grier dated in the early '70s, and during that period, the latter traveled to the Philippines for work. The former LA Lakers star called during her 21st birthday and revealed a piece of surprising news.

The ex-athlete proposed to him, but his three-month timeline did not sit well with Grier, who happened to be a known activist and a feminist. He also provided the actress with books about his new religion.

She noted how prepared he was at that time. During their phone call, Abdul-Jabbar was already inside a temple and he told Grier that if she would not commit to him and become a Muslim woman, he would marry another woman arranged for him.

Abdul-Jabbar's words made Grier consider that marriage served as some kind of validation for most women. She shared that a person could become a basketball player's wife and bask in his hard-earned wealth.

However, she pointed out a downside to being a mere recipient of wealth. She shared that a person who gives something to another can easily take it away. "When you earn it, they can't [take it away]," she added.

She became an icon of blaxploitation, which consisted of cheap black action movies that made millions of dollars.

Having declined Abdul-Jabbar's outrageous marriage proposal, Grier has chosen the path to independence. But the actress was soon linked to more men.

She was rumored to have had a relationship with Wilt Chamberlain, who was also a basketball star. But Grier clarified in a recent interview that she never dated him.

She added that the former Harlem Globetrotter, who passed away in 1999, player was "so sophisticated" for her. The actress was later involved with Richard Pryor.

But Grier soon ended their relationship, saying that the late comedian had drug addiction problems. Pryor, who died in 2005, had wanted to change, but he continued using drugs, believing it would make him funny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elyhp_0arxcUDt00

She finally gained back her independence in the aftermath of failed relationships with famous men. Being free was something that the "Miami Vice" actress craved for.

Her freedom allowed her to explore many opportunities in the entertainment world. Grier soon became an icon of blaxploitation, which consisted of cheap black action movies that made millions of dollars.

"Jackie Brown," "Sheba, Baby," and "Friday Foster" were among the films under her belt. Having worked extensively in the industry, she plans to make a biopic, but she hasn't found an actress for the role yet.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
285K+
Followers
29K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Pam Grier
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Nba#The New Yorker#Islam#La Lakers#Muslim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Philippines
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Greedy Wife Humiliates Husband Because He Cannot Buy Her a Convertible, Gets What She Really Deserves – Story of the Day

Karen humiliated her husband since he couldn't get her a used convertible. But as life would have it, she would come to deeply regret her decision. It was the middle of July. The sweltering heat engulfed the country—the air was dry and still, and there was not a single sign of wind in miles, save for the occasional breeze stirred up by the cars passing by.
Ohio StatePosted by
Amomama

110-Year-Old Ohio Woman Reveals Secret to Her Longevity

Health is at the top of many people's lists when it comes to the pursuit of a long life, but a 110-year-old woman's sweet tooth has challenged this theory as well as a 90-year-old man's penchant for adrenaline. Alma Kahl, who lives in Portsmouth in Ohio, recently celebrated her 110th...
NBAlakers365.com

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar one of three cover athletes on NBA 2K22‘s 75th Anniversary Edition

K Games announced the cover athletes for NBA 2K22, and the Los Angeles Lakers will have a legend on a special edition. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who played for the Lakers for 14 seasons, is one of three cover athletes to star on the 75th Anniversary Edition of the game. Joining Abdul-Jabbar are Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.
NBAAPG of Wisconsin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar called for an end to racism in Milwaukee; 50 years later, little has changed

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks were in the NBA Finals, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the star of the team and a prominent civil rights advocate. He was instrumental in the Bucks winning the NBA Finals in 1971, and he'd be named the NBA's MVP three times in the next four years. And while Abdul-Jabbar was giving everything he had to the team, he was also bringing racial inequalities and lack of access to jobs for people of color to the forefront.
NBAhypebeast.com

Luka Dončić, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and Candace Parker Are the NBA2K22 Cover Athletes

Now that the 2020-2021 NBA Finals are winding down to its final few games, it’s just about that time that we start preparing for next season’s action. And as they always do, NBA2K is gearing up to release its latest and greatest video game: NBA2K22. This year’s video game features a star-studded group of cover athletes including Luka Dončić, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant and Candace Parker.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy