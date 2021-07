An employee of a Camden County child-care center has been charged with assaulting a 1-year-old and abusing another, authorities announced Saturday. Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale, has been charged with attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incidents, which occurred Thursday, according to a statement by acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Lindenwold Borough Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy.