Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Ten Years On, South Sudan's Leaders Say Peace Is Way Forward

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

JUBA (Reuters) -South Sudan's two most powerful politicians gave assurances on Friday that they would not lead the country back into war as they marked its 10th birthday, and Pope Francis said he would visit if they did more to maintain a fragile peace. Violence exploded in South Sudan in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Person
Justin Welby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Sudan#Kiir Pledges#War#Reuters#Nuer#U N#Christian#The Church Of Scotland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Related
AfricaInternational Business Times

South Sudan's Bloody First 10 Years

As South Sudan marks 10 years of independence on July 9, we look back at the world's youngest country's bloody first decade, marred by a civil war that claimed 380,000 lives. On July 9, South Sudan proclaims itself independent from Sudan following six years of autonomy and two decades of war.
AfricaPosted by
The Hill

Is there hope for South Sudan after 10 years of failure?

July 9 will mark 10 years since South Sudan declared its independence. Today the country is on the brink of disintegration. Millions of residents have been displaced by war, the threat of famine looms over the population, and political elites, through their proxy militias, continue to carry out appalling atrocities against civilians manifested in a cycle of inter-communal violence. The world seems to have given up on South Sudan — regional and international powers either offer lip service or turn a blind eye to this troubled country. Yet, an important question remains: Is there hope for South Sudan after a decade of failure?
WorldBirmingham Star

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence with little to celebrate

President Salva Kiir on Friday pledged not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little to rejoice. At midnight on 9 July, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world's newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.
AfricaVoice of America

South Sudan’s Liberation Struggle Supplanted by Autocracy

JUBA , SOUTH SUDAN - Ten years after gaining independence, some South Sudanese say their struggle for liberation has been supplanted by an autocratic system of government led by the nation’s ruling party, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM). Many of them complain about a lack of freedom to exercise...
AfricaInternational Business Times

South Sudan: War And Hunger Scar World's Newest Country

South Sudan, which marks a decade of independence on Friday, is the world's youngest country and also one of the poorest, crippled by a devastating civil war that has left tens of thousands of people dead. South Sudan proclaimed its independence from Sudan in July 2011 following a referendum that...
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: South Sudan declares independence

July 9 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1850, U.S. President Zachary Taylor died suddenly of cholera. He was succeeded by Millard Fillmore. In 1868, the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, guaranteeing African-Americans full citizenship and all people in the United States due process under the law.
WorldBirmingham Star

Sudan Leader Visits Juba, Urges Peace Deal Implementation

KHARTOUM, SUDAN - Sudan's vice president visited South Sudan's capital on Wednesday to reiterate Khartoum's support for its neighbor and to urge the government and armed groups to fully implement the 2018 peace agreement. After meeting with President Salva Kiir, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, vice president of Sudan's transitional government, said...
WorldUS News and World Report

Pope Francis Calls for Peace, Dialogue in Cuba

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis called on Sunday for peace and dialogue in Cuba after unprecedented, nationwide protests rocked the communist-run country. "I am also close to the dear people of Cuba in these difficult times," Francis said in his weekly address to the faithful in St. Peter's Square, his first public appearance since returning to the Vatican after an 11-day hospital stay.
AfricaVoice of America

UNICEF Warns of Grim Future for South Sudan's Children

GENEVA - Ahead of South Sudan’s 10th year of independence, the U.N. Children’s Fund warns the country is facing a catastrophic humanitarian situation, with two out of every three children in need of international aid. South Sudan’s joyous Independence Day celebrations on July 9, 2011, were short-lived. Two years later,...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

South Sudan National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of South Sudan on ten years of independence. The United States is proud to support the people of South Sudan, and we are committed to working with the transitional government, a free civil society, and regional and international partners to build lasting peace, stability, and greater prosperity in South Sudan.
Charitiesunicefusa.org

10 Years After South Sudan’s Independence, More Children In Need Of Urgent Humanitarian Assistance Than Ever Before

NEW YORK (July 7, 2021) – A record 4.5 million children – two out of three – in South Sudan are in desperate need of humanitarian support, UNICEF warned today, ahead of the 10th anniversary of the country’s independence. In a report on the impact of the humanitarian crisis on children, UNICEF warned that hopes that independence would bring a new dawn for the country’s children have faded. Bouts of violence and conflict, recurring floods, droughts and other extreme weather events fueled by climate change, and a deepening economic crisis have led to extremely high food insecurity, and one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The recent peace agreement, which has only partially been implemented, has so far failed to bring about any remedy to the challenges facing the country’s children and young people.
Energy IndustryUN News Centre

FROM THE FIELD: South Sudan’s displaced youth, help power change

Young people who were displaced by conflict in South Sudan have returned home to power change in their community. Hundreds of thousands of people, young and old, were forced to flee their homes over recent years following civil war and widespread insecurity in the eastern African country. Thirty young men...
AsiaMSF USA

Ten years of independence in South Sudan: Stories from MSF's South Sudanese staff

July 9, 2021, marked a decade since South Sudan gained its independence. In this short documentary, South Sudanese Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) staff members recount their personal experiences of the exuberance they felt at that moment—and the violence that followed. Over the last decade, the people of South...

Comments / 0

Community Policy