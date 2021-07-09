Caspari Style

This week, Francophiles the world over are celebrating Bastille Day, the French national day of celebration. So this week on Afterglow, I thought I’d get in the spirit by exploring the French side of the American Songbook. Jazz had a foothold in Gay Paris as early as World War I, so there’s a lot of crossover between American jazz and jazz dans la Mode française. This hour, we’ll explore those blurred lines: American songs in a French style, French songs in an American style, American jazz songs translated into French, and French jazz songs translated into English, performed by Dean Martin, Blossom Dearie, Madeleine Peyroux and more.
