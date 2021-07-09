Caspari Style

Whether at work or play, color and fashion have always set the rhythm of Jenny Hall’s life. As she grew up the granddaughter of legendary Furman football player and restaurateur Vince Perone, you might think Jenny would sizzle in the kitchen. But the boutique is where she turns up the heat, showcasing the same business savvy as her Italian grandpa, while draping the masses in showy silks and pretty patterns. Her newest venture, Harringtons, at West Lewis Plaza, is as hot as August in Greenville. The fashion-forward entrepreneur and blogger sat down to share ideas and trends with TOWN.