These $25 Leggings Have 13K 5-Star Reviews on Amazon—And Are Virtually Sweat-Proof

Come summertime, there are a few things that feel inevitable—like sweating through all of your workout clothing. While some state-of-the-art activewear products claim to be sweat-wicking, us swampy folk know that few leggings and sports bras can withstand the mess of, say, an hour-long HIIT workout, or an intense spin session.

But now, there's a magical pair of $25 Amazon leggings trending on TikTok that supposedly stay dry no matter what. Recently, TikTok fitness influencer, Chayse Byrd, AKA @Chickinnugs, posted a viral video testing the Sunzel Workout Leggings ($25) in real-time. In the video—which has garnered over 500,000 views in two days—Byrd puts herself through an intense cardio sesh to assess what she calls "the Piss-Pant Test"—an experiment to see how well these leggings actually keep sweat stains at bay.

Almost immediately, Byrd notes that Sunzel's leggings are pretty unremarkable. After all, they're a solid color that's not too dark, making it likely sweat-stains will inevitably leak through... right?

Wrong. Byrd starts a hardcore hour-long HIIT workout that gets her juices flowing right off the bat. At the 45 minute mark, she notices she hasn't seen a stain the whole time. So, she decides to move on to cycling sprints—30 seconds on, 30 seconds off—which she's certain will leave a mark. But nope. Not a drop can be seen on neither the pants or matching sports bra.

"In conclusion these leggings are sweat proof," Byrd says at the end of the video. "On the piss pant scale, they get a ten out of ten."

But don't just take Byrd's word for it. These affordable leggings have more than 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, with customers praising the product's buttery softness, breathable fabric, and moisture-wicking superpowers.

"I haven't tested if they're sweat proof (I will tomorrow), and I'm a sweaty gal," one reviewer wrote, promptly followed by: "OMG OMGGG I TRIED THEM AND THEY ARE SWEAT PROOF Y'ALL. I'm obsessed."

"These leggings are soft, flexible, and so flattering!" another reviewer wrote. "The sweat is completely absorbed! Love them and will be buying more!" Which is definitely possible, considering that the leggings come in 20 different colors. (Only downside: The largest size is extra-large, so they're not as size-inclusive as we would like.)

If you're prone to getting salty mid-workout, save on the expensive designer athleisure lines and checkout these affordable alternatives. At $25 a pair with a rainbow of colors to choose from, you'll be sure to find your perfect fit—and stay dry no matter how intense your workout gets.

