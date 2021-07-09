Dubai Unveils World's Deepest Pool

Listen, you and I both know that we’re not going to save the world by drinking cocktails. However, The Savoy seems to be getting rather savvy with its latest libation. In collaboration with ecoSPIRITS, the hotel is launching its ‘Co-Naissance cocktail’, which uses re-carbonated champagne from across the hotel’s outlets that would normally have been discarded (for example, when they don't sell the whole bottle when serving by the glass). It is mixed with Portobello Road gin that is transported and stored using a closed-loop system and is combined with locally foraged London ingredients, including elderflower from Little Venice and fig leaves from Embankment Gardens. Additionally, for each cocktail served, The Savoy is planting one native tree in the endangered Kalimantan rainforests of Borneo. Chin chin.