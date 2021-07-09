Cancel
Payson, AZ

Fabulous Fourth

Payson Roundup
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the fireworks began to explode over the big lake at Payson's Green Valley Park, there was a collective sigh of relief. Relief that the Rim Country had survived an assault from what had been called the country's highest priority wildfire, the Backbone. Relief that the monsoon season was at last flirting with the high country. Relief that, at least here, everyone could sit back and enjoy a easy-going, fun-filled 4th of July celebration. See more photos from the festivities inside.

