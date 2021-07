Marvel Future Revolution is an upcoming open-world action RPG game developed by Netmarble. The game is currently available for pre-registration on both Android and iOS platforms and will release globally on 30th September 2021. Ever since the announcement of the game, it has been causing huge debates among fans and players as to which characters will be available for play during the initial release. If you are one of those confused fans and don’t know what characters will be available to you on the select screen during your first epic open-world adventure don’t worry we have you covered, here is a list of our all-time favorite and the best Marvel Future Revolution superheroes. Also, feel free to check out the detailed Marvel Future Revolution review.