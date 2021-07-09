Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

Manchester International Festival: World Premieres, Top Stars Arlo Parks, Cillian Murphy, Damon Albarn

By Joanne Shurvell
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Every two years since launching in 2007, Manchester International Festival puts the northern English city on the global stage with an outstanding range of new work from the world’s top performing and visual artists. Described by the New York Times as “one of the leading worldwide incubators for new, cutting-edge art” previous festivals have featured world premieres from Marina Abramović, Laurie Anderson, Björk, Idris Elba, Philip Glass, David Lynch, Steve McQueen, Yoko Ono and Zaha Hadid Architects. This summer’s festival offers another stunning array of events from top musicians Arlo Parks, Cerys Matthews and Damon Albarn, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, Turner Prize winning artist Laure Prouvost and much more.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

248K+
Followers
59K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tracey Emin
Person
Lemn Sissay
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Marina Abramović
Person
Björk
Person
Arlo Parks
Person
Engels
Person
Cerys Matthews
Person
Bryce Dessner
Person
Damon Albarn
Person
Yoko Ono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#English#The New York Times#French#Manchester University#Goldsmith University#Forensic Architecture#Cloud Studies#Argentinian#The Communist Manifesto#British#Jewish#Manchester Jewish Museum#Pakistani#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Society
News Break
Arts
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Festival
Related
MusicAceShowbiz

Damon Albarn Set as Special Guest Performer at Latitude Festival

The Blur lead vocalist has been scheduled to take the stage at the upcoming Latitude music festival as a special guest while preparing for the release of his second solo LP. AceShowbiz - Damon Albarn will be a special guest performer at this year's Latitude music festival. The Blur frontman...
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

'Spencer' to premiere at Venice Film Festival

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): Pablo Larrain's highly anticipated drama 'Spencer' starring Kristen Stewart as Lady Diana, will be making its world premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival. According to Variety, penned by 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, the film will centre on a weekend in the early...
Beauty & FashionSpin

Damon Albarn Shares ‘Polaris’ From Upcoming Solo Album

Damon Albarn has released the second song off his upcoming solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. Titled “Polaris,” the song comes with a live performance clip that is shot in black-and-white and sees the Blur/Gorillaz musician perform with a string quartet. The video is the first in a series of short films titled Sublime Boulevards – Performance Films directed by Transgressive Records founder Toby L. There will be additional clips from the album that will be released in this fashion.
MusicNME

Damon Albarn teases concert film for forthcoming solo album

Damon Albarn has posted a teaser for what appears to be a concert film accompanying his forthcoming new album. ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows’, the Blur frontman’s second solo album, is set to drop on November 12. In the video shared today (July 5), Albarn is...
MusicThe FADER

Hear every song mentioned in Damon Albarn’s episode of The FADER Uncovered

The ninth full episode of The FADER Uncovered, a brand new podcast series in which host Mark Ronson talks with the world’s most impactful musicians, is up now and available for download wherever you listen to podcasts. This week Ronson is joined by Damon Albarn. Together they discuss the art of collaboration, with Albarn recalling his time making music with everyine from Paul Simonen of The Clash to staging an opera in Paris. The pair even use the podcast to make plans to work together soon.
MusicJamBase

Damon Albarn Releases ‘Polaris’ Single & Live Performance Video

Damon Albarn of Gorillaz and Blur fame unveiled “Polaris,” the second single from his forthcoming sophomore solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows. Albarn also shared a live performance video featuring his latest single. The 11-track The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows arrives...
MusicBBC

Damon Albarn reflects on first shows in 18 months

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn has described his return to the stage as "kind of like getting back into a dating game". Albarn is performing as part of the Manchester International Festival this week for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at Manchester Central,...
Musicallaccess.com

Damon Albarn

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Damon Albarn has announced the release of his new solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, coming November 12th. Originally intended as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscapes of Iceland, 2020 saw Albarn return to the music in lockdown and develop the work to 11 tracks. The album title is taken from a John Clare poem, Love and Memory.
Entertainmentartreview.com

The Democratisation of Art? Manchester International Festival 2021 – Review

Both soft politics and radical agendas run throughout the programming of this year’s edition. Since its launch in 2007, Manchester International Festival has showcased new work from across the arts in venues throughout the city. In 2021 the curating of the talks and discussions programme was handed to local people, so it is with good reason that the Festival prides itself on the diversity and inclusivity of its programming and its commitment to reaching new audiences. Most events are free, and there are countless ways for audiences to encounter them. Though one wonders how far such ‘democratisation of art’ stretches on seeing locals being asked to come back later as Swiss uber-curator Hans Ulrich Obrist is ushered to the front of the queue for Marta Minujín’s Big Ben Lying Down With Political Books. The work, a 42-metre, walk-through sculpture of a toppled Big Ben in Piccadilly Gardens, is largely composed of scaffolding, the surface wrapped in polythene which encase 20,000 books. The titles were chosen by Manchester organisations for their role in shaping British politics and range from Angela Davis and Mary Wollstonecraft to Karl Marx and Marcus Rashford. All 20,000 will be given away for free in the final three days of the Festival (which runs until 18 July). In keeping with the ethos of Minujín’s work, the Obrist queue-jumping was less to do with artworld toadying than the pre-booking required by some of the venues for COVID-19 social distancing purposes.
Celebritiesstereoboard.com

Damon Albarn at Manchester Manchester Central

Damon Albarn is an English singer-songwriter, musician, and producer hailing from Upper Leytonstone, London. Born in 1968, he would first break out as a star fronting the hugely popular Britpop icons Blur, and later as the main man behind alternative hip hop collective Gorillaz.
Theater & Dancecompletemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Damon Albarn, Electric Ibiza, Anne-Marie, more

Sentric Music’s Black Rock division has entered into a co-publishing partnership with Electric Ibiza, the Ibiza-based events and management company that now has a music publishing division. “When the opportunity arose to work with Electric Ibiza, it was a no brainer – they’re perfectly positioned in Ibiza with a global reach”, says Sentric Music Group’s Director Of Electronic Music, Mark Lawrence. “To already see names like Seb Zito, Ninetoes and Sidney Charles coming on board through the partnership really sets the tone of what is to come”.
Theater & Dancewamc.org

Williamstown Theatre Festival Presents World Premiere Musical "Row"

Tori Murden McClure was the first woman - and the first American - to successfully row across the Atlantic Ocean. She succeeded in 1999 after an attempt in 1998 was foiled by a hurricane. Her vessel? A 23 foot rowboat she had built and named the “American Pearl.” The story of her accomplishment has inspired the new musical “Row” - with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music and lyrics by singer-songwriter, Dawn Landes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy