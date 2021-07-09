Manchester International Festival: World Premieres, Top Stars Arlo Parks, Cillian Murphy, Damon Albarn
Every two years since launching in 2007, Manchester International Festival puts the northern English city on the global stage with an outstanding range of new work from the world’s top performing and visual artists. Described by the New York Times as “one of the leading worldwide incubators for new, cutting-edge art” previous festivals have featured world premieres from Marina Abramović, Laurie Anderson, Björk, Idris Elba, Philip Glass, David Lynch, Steve McQueen, Yoko Ono and Zaha Hadid Architects. This summer’s festival offers another stunning array of events from top musicians Arlo Parks, Cerys Matthews and Damon Albarn, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, Turner Prize winning artist Laure Prouvost and much more.www.forbes.com
