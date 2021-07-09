Letter: ‘Divisive concepts’ ban in NH

Gov. Chris Sununu recently signed into law a $13.5 billion budget for the state of NH. This budget was met with protests, a massive display of opposition online, and arrests of protestors who staged a sit-in. There are many detrimental aspects of the budget, however, one of the most concerning is its “divisive concepts” ban. The ban prevents teaching “that the state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist” and “that an individual, by the nature of their race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or repressive.”