Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mendocino County, CA

Mendocino County Today: Friday, July 9, 2021

By Writers
theava.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot Inland | 13 New Cases | Server Trouble | McCarthy Memorial | Ed Murrell | Grundy's Restaurant | Help Lorena | Woodstock 1969 | Shelter Evacuation | Phased Approach | Vaccine Events | Sports Drink | Volunteer Drivers | Summer Schooling | Free Pot | Water Tanks | Kill Kill Kill | Cannabis Program | Sidewalk Dining | Ed Notes | Gardens Hiring | Croft Farms | Farmers Market | Inmate Beekeepers | Yesterday's Catch | Water Conservation | Communications Like | Haiti Troubles | Mister HG | Miserable Fourth | Roz & Jimmy | Rule 50 | Silent Fireworks | Race Theory | Mobile Home | Genos Egalis | Up Down | GOP Control | Wyoming.

www.theava.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Sonoma, CA
Mendocino County, CA
Government
City
Fort Bragg, CA
County
Mendocino County, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Boonville, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Monterey, CA
City
Ukiah, CA
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop#Ukiah 105#Mendocino Sports#Pontiac#Italian#Ravenswood High School#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden opens new cyber fight with China

President Biden is putting new pressure on China by publicly attributing the wide-ranging Microsoft Exchange Server cyberattack to hackers affiliated with Beijing. The coordinated effort by the United States and its allies on Monday to condemn China’s aggressive behavior in cyberspace marks the first time NATO has formally rebuked Beijing for cyberattacks.
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy