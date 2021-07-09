4 Ways to Level Up Your Crowdfunding Campaign From Someone Who's Helped Entrepreneurs Raise Nearly $5 Million

The partnership connects Vimeo’s powerful creation tools with TikTok Ads Manager; Vimeo is the first video software company to join the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Vimeo , the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, and TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video, announced a new partnership that integrates Vimeo’s powerful video tools with the TikTok platform. The partnership gives small and medium businesses (SMBs) everything they need to make effective video ads to engage customers, while enabling them to take full advantage of Vimeo’s suite of video tools and the broad reach of the TikTok platform. In pre-release tests of the combined capabilities participants saw up to 50% higher clickthrough rates compared to previous campaigns on other platforms and were able to double the number of videos they created in a short timespan.