4 Ways to Level Up Your Crowdfunding Campaign From Someone Who's Helped Entrepreneurs Raise Nearly $5 Million

By Juda Honickman
Entrepreneur
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Entrepreneurs launching a product typically wear a lot of hats. Product development, marketing and raising capital are some of the many areas of expertise needed to successfully launch a product. Funding is understandably the most critical — and often the most challenging — part of introducing a new product to market. Having consulted for around a dozen different campaigns across many different sectors on various platforms, and having helped raise close to $5 million for my clients, my experience has helped me gain a great perspective on launching a successful campaign.

