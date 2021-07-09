Neogen's Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen Is a Joy to Apply

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In all my years as a beauty writer, I've only hoarded one type of product: sunscreen. If my friends are in need of just about anything else, they're in luck — but, I'm a little less willing to part with my sun protection. (Sorry, but not sorry at all.) Sunscreen is a vital cornerstone of my daytime skin-care routine, so I'm pretty obsessive about trying every SPF-laced product that comes my way. My goal has always been to find the most comfortable, fast-absorbing formulas that I won't mind reapplying throughout the day. I have my favorites, but I'm not necessarily loyal to any brands — or so I thought before I tried Neogen Dermatology's new Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen.