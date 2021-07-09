Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Neogen's Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen Is a Joy to Apply

By Sarah Ha n
Allure
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In all my years as a beauty writer, I've only hoarded one type of product: sunscreen. If my friends are in need of just about anything else, they're in luck — but, I'm a little less willing to part with my sun protection. (Sorry, but not sorry at all.) Sunscreen is a vital cornerstone of my daytime skin-care routine, so I'm pretty obsessive about trying every SPF-laced product that comes my way. My goal has always been to find the most comfortable, fast-absorbing formulas that I won't mind reapplying throughout the day. I have my favorites, but I'm not necessarily loyal to any brands — or so I thought before I tried Neogen Dermatology's new Day-Light Protection Airy Sunscreen.

www.allure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreens#Skin Type#Allure#Neogen Dermatology#Korean#Sokoglam Com#Neogenlab Us#Amazon Com#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Skin CareNBC News

5 best acne scar treatments of 2021: How to treat acne scars

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Treatments for acne scars...
Skin Careazpbs.org

A PSA on SPF: Tips on getting the most protection from sunscreen

PHOENIX – With summer in full force, it’s more important than ever to wear sunscreen when outside. Arizonans are at a particular risk for sun-related skin damage, according to experts at the University of Arizona’s Skin Cancer Institute. Arizona sits at a higher altitude and lower latitude than most states,...
Skin CareHartford Courant

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen review: Does it go on clear and keep skin protected?

Protecting your skin from sun damage is one of the most important aspects of skincare, but finding a sunscreen that works for your skin and staying on top of applications can be a real hassle. Sunscreens are frequently greasy or leave an unpleasant white cast, and they can affect how makeup adheres to your face. Plus some sunscreens are formulated with active ingredients that are dangerous for coral reefs and the overall health of the ocean.
Skin Caremediamilwaukee.com

Skincare’s Best Beauty Routine includes Sunscreen with SPF

With summer just around the corner, do you know what this season’s hottest trend is? Besides the huge heat wave coming and everybody getting vaccinated, skincare is more important than ever. Due to COVID-19 people are spending more time outdoors. It is estimated that we spend an average of 14 hours outside each week, which is three more hours than older data suggests. While it’s great that we’re all eager to spend more time outside and are focusing on improving mental and physical health, we need to think of protecting the largest organ of our bodies, our skin.
Skin Caresignalscv.com

5th & Glow Lumiace Reviews – Best Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream?

It is often said that eyes are a reflection of your spirit, a window to your soul and an insight into your innermost feelings. Even if you stay silent your eyes say it all. But eyes reveal more than what you feel. They depict your age, your deteriorating skin situation and the lack of vitality and vigor. Eyes age faster than any other part of your body. The fine lines, wrinkles, saggy skin, puffiness, dark circles under the eyes say it all.
Skin CareSan Marcos Daily Record

This summer, remember to apply sunscreen

It can be easy to forget to apply sunscreen when a sunny summer day beckons you to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors. But forgetting to apply sunscreen before spending time in the sun is a potentially deadly mistake. According to the World Health Organization, one in every three ...
New York City, NYAllure

People on TikTok Are Using Sea Salt Water Treatments to Clear Their Acne

We all know that TikTok is full of skin-care tricks, some helpful, some dangerous, and some downright bizarre. As anyone would expect, the app recently unearthed yet another too-good-to-be-true tip for banishing acne and keeping it at bay for good. A user by the handle of @aubyrnjadeart has garnered four million views and counting for showing her dramatic clear-skin transformation, which she says she achieved with a sea salt water treatment.
Hair Carealbuquerqueexpress.com

Ayursetu launches XQUISIT, a range of herbal hair care

Bathinda, (Punjab) [India], July 19 (ANI/PNN): Ayursetu is elated to announce its launch of XQUISIT, a range of Herbal Personal Care products. Ayursetu is always looking for opportunities to promote the Indian System of Herbs and Ayurveda across the world with authentic cosmetic and wellness products for the benefit of body, mind, and spirit.
Skin CareIn Style

The Hydrating and Plumping Treatment That Gives "Such Beautiful Results" Is 50% Off

Discovering a multi-tasking beauty product that targets anti-aging signs and increases hydration takes a few trials and errors. But, when you find it, it's hard to go back to anything else. Shoppers and celebrities alike agree that this hydrating and plumping treatment has one of the best formulas and actually provides its promised results — and it's 50 percent off right now at Nordstrom.
Skin Carecollegefashion.net

Top 5 Summer Skincare Essentials

This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. This post contains 5 summer skincare essential products. I love a long, hot summer. I also love properly taking care of my skin! It’s especially...
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments for Managing Dry, Bumpy Skin

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ask any dermatologist—or anyone with keratosis pilaris, for that matter—and they'll tell you one of the biggest misconceptions about the best keratosis pilaris treatments is that they're a cure-all for “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin.” Fact is, there's no magic pill or fairy godmother (at least not yet) that can entirely eliminate the small white or red bumps that crowd the arms, legs, and butt cheeks of people with KP. But the good news? The symptoms can be managed.
Skin Caremetrokids.com

Top Sunscreens For Kids

Sunscreen is a year-round necessity to prevent skin damage and skin cancer, but it’s especially important during the summer, when UV rays are the strongest. The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends that all kids ages 6 months and older should be lathered in sunscreen whenever they’re outside, whether they’re playing at the beach or biking down the street. But with hundreds of sunscreens on the market, how do you choose which one to use?
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

IT Cosmetics Just Launched 4 New Skin-Care Products Today

If you’re a fan of IT Cosmetics—who doesn’t love the cult-classic CC Cream?—your request for more skin-care products may have been part of the inspiration behind the brand’s latest launch, which hit the scene today. A collection of four serums ($29 each), each one was developed with insight from leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons, and focuses on a single buzzy ingredient that targets either fine lines, dullness, pores and dark spots.
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

Hate applying sunscreen? You need to know about this brand

As a child, I hated sunscreen. It was thick, gloopy, oh so sticky and didn’t rub in. Everything stuck to it, which I couldn’t stand. And, growing up with the beach on my doorstep, I was constantly covered in suncream and a layer of sand.In my teens on the beach, I didn’t really appreciate the necessity for SPF like I should have done, especially seeing as it was drilled into me from a young age. In return for my insolence, my fair skin burned and often peeled. One year my chest was so bad it took a long time to...
Skin CareDaily Beast

This Is My Secret to Actually Applying Sunscreen Every Day

Scouting Report: The Biore UV Watery Essence doesn't feel like sunscreen. Instead, it feels like a lightweight moisturizer that can be layered under makeup. While sunscreen is forever associated with summertime, it should be relevant all year around (because the sun’s damaging UV rays shine during every season). Yes, I’m that friend who gently reminds you that the whisper of SPF in your foundation doesn’t provide enough protection. Of all people, I know the importance of consistent facial sunscreen usage, but even for me, everyday application was not always easy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy