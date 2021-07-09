Cancel
Chinese CoronaVac Vaccine 83.5% Effective Against Symptomatic COVID

HealthDay
FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A double dose of China's CoronaVac vaccine is 83.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, researchers say.

Their phase 3 trial included more than 10,000 people, aged 18 to 59, in Turkey who received either two doses of CoronaVac 14 days apart or an inactive placebo.

An immune response analysis of 981 participants who got the vaccine found that it triggered a strong immune response in 90%, the study authors said.

"In order to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control, the world needs every single dose of safe and effective vaccines, and our results add important evidence of the safety and effectiveness of inactivated-virus vaccines," said researcher Murat Akova of Hacettepe University Medical School, in Turkey.

In the trial, there were no severe adverse events associated with the vaccine, and most adverse events (90%) were mild. They included fatigue, injection site pain and muscle aches.

The trial was conducted between Sept. 14, 2020 and Jan. 5, 2021. The preliminary findings were published July 8 in The Lancet and are scheduled to be presented during a virtual meeting of the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, held July 9 through 12.

The researchers said further study is needed to confirm the vaccine's long-term effectiveness. That's because this trial had a short follow-up period, relatively young and low-risk participants, and it took place before variants of concern appeared.

Developed by Sinovac Life Sciences, CoronaVac uses an inactivated, harmless virus that prompts the immune system to produce antibodies, according to a journal news release.

The vaccine has been approved for emergency use in 22 countries, and has been in phase 3 trials in Brazil, Indonesia, Chile and Turkey since mid-2020.

Akova said CoronaVac has an important advantage over some other coronavirus vaccines.

"One of the advantages of CoronaVac is that it does not need to be frozen, making it easier to transport and distribute," Akova said. "This could be particularly important for global distribution, as some countries may struggle to store large amounts of vaccine at very low temperatures."

Maheshi Ramasamy of the University of Oxford in England, and Lucy Jessop of the National Immunisation Office of the Health Service Executive in Ireland, wrote an editorial published along with the study results.

The findings "suggest that two doses of CoronaVac have robust efficacy (within the WHO target product profile for SARS-CoV-2 vaccines) and acceptable tolerability when administered with a 14-day interval," they wrote.

The editorialists noted that the availability of CoronaVac in single-dose vials reduces waste and makes it easy to administer.

"CoronaVac is another useful tool in the global fight against COVID-19, although more data are needed on its efficacy against emerging variants and on its duration of protection across different age groups and geographical settings and in the presence of comorbidities," the editorial concluded.

SOURCE: The Lancet, news release, July 8, 2021

Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer vaccine's efficacy drops to 64% against symptomatic COVID-19 as delta variant spreads, Israeli study shows

In recent weeks, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease in Israel, but remained highly effective at preventing hospitalization and serious illness, the nation's health ministry said July 5. Since June 6, the vaccine has been 64 percent effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease...
WorldCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

China's CoronaVac vaccine shows good efficacy in 2 studies

Two new large studies of China's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine showed good efficacy against symptomatic infection and severe disease, albeit with lower efficacy than the two mRNA coronavirus vaccines currently in use. Overall 83.5% efficacy against infection. Interim efficacy and safety results from a phase 3 trial in Turkey were published...
Aquinnah, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Fully vaccinated and symptomatic cases reported

There were 16 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Martha’s Vineyard last week, including several individuals who were symptomatic even though they are fully vaccinated. The new cases are the biggest rise in cases the Island has seen since May, according to the boards of health weekly report. The 16...
Public Healthgoldrushcam.com

CDC and Texas Confirm Monkeypox In U.S. Traveler - Monkeypox Is A Rare But Potentially Serious Viral Illness That Typically Begins With Flu-Like Illness

July 17, 2021 - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed on July 15 a case of human monkeypox in a U.S. resident who recently traveled from Nigeria to the United States. The person is currently hospitalized in Dallas. CDC is working with the airline and state and local health officials to contact airline passengers and others who may have been in contact with the patient during two flights: Lagos, Nigeria, to Atlanta on July 8, with arrival on July 9; and Atlanta to Dallas on July 9.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Pandemia 2.0: The Future of Pandemic Science

E. coli rods under an electron micrograph Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIAID, NIH - NIAID/Wikimedia Commons. This common nursery rhyme is familiar to most children, sometimes with the lyrics switched changed slightly (in Britain, they say "achoo" instead of "ashes"). But this innocent song has a darker origin— some folklorists say it’s about the infamous Black Death, one of the most well-known plagues in history.
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Are COVID vaccines effective and safe for children? An expert weighs in

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 10, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with recommendations endorsing use in this age group after their advisory group meeting on May 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports this decision.
Public HealthNarcity

New Canadian Study Finds COVID-19 Vaccines Very Effective Against 4 Variants Of Concern

A new study regarding the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against variants of concern was released on July 3, 2021. The preprint study, which has not undergone peer review, was conducted in Ontario and looked at the Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca vaccines in relation to the four variants of concern (VOCs) detected in Ontario: Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2).
Austin, TXPosted by
Nicole Akers

Is a COVID Vaccine Patch as Effective as a Shot?

Can a patch effectively replace the COVID vaccine?Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@hyttalosouza?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_con. Austin, TX--No one likes to get a shot, kids least of all. Anxiety goes up, and tensions rise when kids know they are going to the doctor to get a shot. As the youngest of the population--children 11 and younger-- are next in line to receive the vaccine, researchers at the University of Texas at Austin reveal a new technology that could be a game changer. For kids and those who are vaccine-hesitant, a patch may make them turn out to receive the vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
PharmaceuticalsMedical News Today

CoronaVac vaccine shows 83.5% protection in phase 3 trial

Officials have given the CoronaVac vaccine emergency authorization in 37 countries. Interim results from a phase 3 trial in Turkey suggest that CoronaVac offers 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The results indicate that CoronaVac offers 100% protection against being hospitalized with COVID-19. However, a more recent analysis using more data...
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Pfizer COVID Vaccine 78% Effective in Pregnant Women

July 15, 2021 -- Two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine were 78% effective in preventing infection in pregnant women in Israel, according to a new study published Monday in JAMA. In addition, none of the patients reported severe adverse reactions to the vaccines. “Vaccination compared with no vaccination was associated...
Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

China reports 1st human herpes B infection in Beijing veterinarian

China has reported the first human infection of herpes B virus, aka monkey B virus in a 53-year-old male veterinary surgeon based out of Beijing, according to a Notes from the Field in the China CDC Weekly. He worked in an institute specialized in nonhuman primate breeding and experimental research...
Salt Lake City, UTslenterprise.com

UofU study: Vaccines slash risk of COVID-19 infection by 91 percent

People who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are up to 91 percent less likely to develop the disease than those who are unvaccinated, according to a new nationwide study of eight sites, including Salt Lake City, conducted by Dr. Sarang Yoon and colleagues at the University of Utah Rocky Mountain Center for Occupational and Environmental Health (RMCOEH). For those few vaccinated people who do still get an infection, or “breakthrough” cases, the study also suggests that vaccines reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and shorten its duration.

