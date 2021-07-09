Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Global Consortium Finds Genes That Drive Severe COVID-19

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LRsH_0arxaqNL00

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Why do some people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have either no or negligible symptoms, while others sicken and die?

Scientists who've pinpointed several genetic markers associated with severe COVID-19 say their findings could provide answers to that important question -- and targets for future treatments.

The investigators spotted 13 locations in human DNA that are strongly associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection or severe COVID-19.

The international team of researchers also identified non-genetic risk factors, such as smoking and obesity.

The results are from one of the largest genome-wide association studies ever conducted. It included nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients and a control group of 2 million uninfected people.

Locations associated with severe COVID-19 include: the FOXP4 gene, which is linked to lung cancer; the DPP9 gene, associated with lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis; and the TYK2 gene, which is connected with some autoimmune diseases.

Inhibiting such genes could be potential treatments for preventing severe COVID-19, according to the authors of the study published online July 8 in the journal Nature.

The research is from the COVID-19 Host Genomics Initiative, which currently includes more than 3,300 authors and 61 studies from 25 countries.

While vaccines protect against infection, treatment for COVID-19 could be significantly improved and that can be guided by genetic analysis, said study co-senior author Ben Neale. He is co-director of the Program in Medical and Population Genetics at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, in Cambridge, Mass.

Improved treatments could help shift the COVID-19 pandemic to a disease that is more localized and present at consistent, but low, levels — much like the flu, according to Neale.

"The better we get at treating COVID-19, the better equipped the medical community could be to manage the disease," Neale said in an institute news release. "If we had a mechanism of treating infection and getting someone out of the hospital, that would radically alter our public health response."

The researchers will continue to study more data to try to determine what differentiates so-called "long haulers" — patients whose COVID-19 symptoms persist for months — from others, and to identify additional loci associated with infection and severe disease.

Mark Daly is COVID-19 Host Genomics Initiative co-founder, director of the Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland, University of Helsinki, and a member at the Broad Institute. Daly said, "We'd like to aim to get a good handful of very concrete therapeutic hypotheses in the next year. Realistically, we will most likely be addressing COVID-19 as a serious health concern for a long time. Any therapeutic that emerges this year, for example from repurposing an existing drug based on clear genetic insights, would have a great impact."

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

SOURCE: Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, news release, July 8, 2021

Comments / 0

HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Covid 19#Dna#Pulmonary Fibrosis#Healthday News#Harvard#University Of Helsinki
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obesity
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
ScienceArs Technica

New, deadly bacteria may be lurking in US; CDC warns of three puzzling cases

A deadly soil bacterium common in tropical and subtropical climates has mysteriously infected three people in three different US states, killing at least one, according to a health alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While US cases of the infection periodically pop up in travelers, none of...
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Public Healthtechstartups.com

CDC Director says “vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” Is Walensky spreading misinformation given reports of vaccinated people still getting the virus?

Back in April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky faced backlash after she said that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, don’t get sick. The CDC later walks back the claim that vaccinated people do not carry covid saying that the “The Evidence Isn’t Clear.”
Public Healthpnas.org

Study suggests mask-wearing reduces the odds of self-infection with SARS-CoV-2

COVID-19 typically turns deadly when the virus infects the lungs. Hence, how exactly SARS-CoV-2 gets deep into the respiratory tract has been a pressing question since the pandemic started early last year. One pathway is well known: Most people catch the virus in their nose or mouth and then accidentally suck a droplet of their own saliva or nasal drip into their lungs, often while they are asleep. A recent research letter published in the Journal of Internal Medicine proposes a second possible pathway: self-infection to the lungs via one’s own speech.
Public Healthhealthday.com

CDC Advisers to Discuss Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to immunocompromised adults will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the meeting scheduled for July 22, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

21 recent COVID-19 research findings

Here are 21 COVID-19-related research findings covered by Becker's Hospital Review since May 27:. Note: Findings are listed from oldest to most recent. 1. COVID-19 immunity persists for at least a year, perhaps even a lifetime, according to two recent studies. 2. People with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may...
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

Genetics may influence COVID-19 severity, study finds

Research teams have identified more than a dozen genetic variants statistically associated with a person's susceptibility to COVID-19 and their chances of developing severe infection, according to an analysis published July 8 in Nature.. The COVID-19 Hosts Genetics Initiative — the genomes-focused research effort involving research teams from both academic...
Public HealthAidsmap

Zambian study finds no link between HIV status and COVID-19 severity, but risk quadruples for people with severe HIV infection

Having HIV is not an independent risk factor for severe COVID-19 and death amongst patients hospitalised with COVID-19, according to a Zambian study published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. However, patients with more severe HIV infection are more likely to develop severe COVID-19 or die of COVID-19 compared to those without complications.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dex Walker

VUMC team discovers new genetic disease called Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy

NASHVILLE, TN — Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have discovered a new genetic disease which they named Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy. Variations in the CHRNA3 gene, which encodes a critical subunit of the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor or nAChR, is the cause of this rare condition. Familial Autonomic Ganglionopathy causes a severe form of neurogenic orthostatic hypotension, a rapid drop in blood pressure upon standing that can cause fainting.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Large GWAS Links Severe COVID-19 With Multiple Host Genes

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers have been searching for host genes that may influence the severity of infection. To this end, a global effort called the COVID-19 Host Genomics Initiative was founded in March 2020. Now, a comprehensive summary of their findings reveals 13 loci in the human genome that are strongly associated with infection or severe COVID-19. The researchers also identified causal factors such as smoking and high body mass index. The results come from one of the largest genome-wide association studies (GWAS) ever performed, which includes nearly 50,000 COVID-19 patients and two million uninfected control. The findings could help provide targets for future therapies and illustrate the power of genetic studies in learning more about infectious disease.
Public Healththeiet.org

Higher exposure to air pollution contributes to Covid-19 severity, study finds

Long-term exposure to high levels of air pollutants, especially fine particulate matter (PM2.5), appears to have a significant influence on outcomes for people hospitalised with Covid-19, according to a large, multi-centre observational study. According to the research, set to be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious...
ScienceMedscape News

COPD Worsens COVID-19 by Altering Epithelial Cell Genes

(Reuters) - New findings shed light on why chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases increase patients' risks for severe COVID-19. The diseases cause genetic changes in the epithelial cells that line the airways, making the cells more vulnerable to attack from the coronavirus, researchers reported in Nature Communications. Laboratory studies of these...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Had COVID, You're Protected for at Least This Long, New Study Says

Time and time again, experts have told us that getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way to protect against the coronavirus. A prior COVID infection will also trigger antibodies, but getting COVID can put you at serious risk, and research about how long you're protected from reinfection has been mixed. Most experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), still recommend that those who have had COVID get vaccinated as well. Now, a new study has given a little more insight into how long you might be protected from the virus if you've already had COVID.
PharmaceuticalsWebMD

Chance That COVID-19 Vaccines Are Gene Therapy? 'Zero'

July 19, 2021 -- There are lots of unfounded fears about the COVID-19 vaccines floating around, and one of the most pervasive is the idea that these new shots aren't really vaccines, but that they will somehow change your genes or insert themselves into the DNA of your cells. You...
Public HealthArkansas Business

$770K Grant to Fund Consortium to Study COVID Variants

A $770,000 National Institutes of Health grant will fund a new collaboration studying COVID-19 variants in Arkansas, increasing the capacity for genomic sequencing, tracking and analyses of virus samples. This collaboration, called the “Arkansas Sequencing (ArkSeq) Consortium,” is among the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute, the University of Arkansas for Medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy