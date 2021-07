Watching the Slovenian National team qualify for the Olympics this weekend took my mind to a very specific movie speech:. Coach Gaines makes it clear in this speech that being perfect doesn’t just mean on the scoreboard. But with Luka Doncic on the court, the Slovenian National Team is perfect in the literal sense as well. They have never lost a game, going a combined 13 and 0 in Eurobasket 2017 and the current Olympic Qualifying Tournament.