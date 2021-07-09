Cancel
New York City, NY

Spotted: Warm-Weather Outfits That the Original Cast Of "Gossip Girl" Would Wear in 2021

By Dara Prant
fashionista.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat would the girls who ruled Constance in 2007 wear if they were to reemerge as their Upper East Side-dwelling characters in the summer of 2021?. We imagine cool-girl Serena van der Woodsen would be whipping out the fun fashion for all of her post-pandemic parties. A leopard-print Paco Rabanne chainmail midi would capture her wild (yet luxuriously-priced) rock 'n' roll side — though she'd dress it down with jeans and a cropped knit corset top. Queen Bee wouldn't let a mask mandate nab her title as the headband-wearing ruler of the Big Apple prep school scene: Blair Waldorf would want to be spotted (literally) in a polka-dot Carolina Herrera mini dress, accessorized with pearls and unexpected square-toe slides (she's still transitioning from her beloved quarantine slippers).

