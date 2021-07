Antonio Senzatela has been scratched as the starting pitcher for the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela has been placed in the COVID-19 protocols. There is no word yet about whether or not he has tested positive or is just a close contact with someone who has. Chi Chi Gonzalez, who was scheduled to start Saturday, will now be moved a day to face the Dodgers and Julio Urias.